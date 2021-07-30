These 15 coding classes teach you how to build websites and mobile apps

These online training courses also cover the fundamentals about programming languages, including Python, Java and JavaScript, as well as machine learning and data science.

Image: iStock/RossHelen

Software engineer is a tech career with one of the fastest rising salaries. If you'd like to break into this well-paid field, now is your chance to start training at your own pace with Build a Bundle: The 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training. The pricing ranges from free (for three courses) to $15 (for 25 courses).

The $10 option will give beginners a foundation in the popular Python and Java programming languages, data science, machine learning and more. You will learn how to create web and mobile apps from scratch. These are the kinds of practical skills that you can immediately list on your resume or start using to earn extra income. Best of all, you don't have to break the bank or take time away from your current job to learn these coding skills.

Even the three courses you can get for free gives you a lot of practical training in just three hours. HTML, CSS and JavaScript are each covered in an hour of content. By the end, you will know how to build simple websites with object-oriented programming, as well as the JavaScript skills required for front- and back-end web development.

The five-course training package for $3 is devoted to creating games using Unity with Python or Blender. The 10-course bundle for $10 focuses on web development. The 25-course package for $15 has everything from all of the other packages and more.

These courses are produced by Mammoth Interactive, which makes interactive products for iOS, Android, Xbox 360 and more. It's no wonder students think highly of instructor John Bura, who is also the owner of Mammoth, awarding him a 4.2 out of 5 stars rating. He has produced several apps that have reached number 1 in Apple's App Store. Verified purchaser Dolores D. rated these classes 5 stars and said: "This is a great course. I learned a lot. I will be learning from this site again and again."

Don't miss this chance to get all of the skills you need to break into a new highly-paid career in tech. Get lifetime access to 15 courses in Build a Bundle: The 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training today while it's just $10.

Prices subject to change.