This ethical hacking course could give your cybersecurity career a boost

Move up in the profitable field of cybersecurity by improving your ethical hacking skills.

Cybersecurity experience was recently cited as one of the top three most scarce skills in the U.S., U.K. and several European countries. You can sharpen your ethical hacking skills with The Complete Pentesting & Privilege Escalation Course–while training from home at your own pace.

The 27 lectures in this bundle cover Kernel Exploit, Linux/Windows Privilege Escalation, CTF solutions and much more. You will be solving issues on a number of vulnerable machines using Hack The Box, VulnHub and TryHackMe, as well as a variety of other platforms. This e-learning offer is also helpful to anyone who is preparing for Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) or similar types of certification.

All the courses in this training bundle have been produced by Codestars. Former students of instructor Rob Percival, a graduate of Cambridge University, have shown their satisfaction with his courses by awarding him a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

If you would like to advance in the highly-paid field of cybersecurity, don't pass up The Complete Pentesting & Privilege Escalation Course while it's available at the low cost of $19.99, which is 90% off its regular price of $200.

