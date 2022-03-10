In the modern business world, most people opt for laptops with a monitor connection rather than an actual desktop PC. Part of the reason is that desktop setups can be extremely expensive given just how much power they pack. But while there are many high-quality options for a variety of business purposes, if you’re looking to thread the needle between the convenience of a laptop and the power of a PC, the Fusion C Mini PC is a great option. It’s on sale for just $160.95 (normally $250).

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, this tiny PC fits in your bag or pocket and gives you the kind of lean computing power you need to work on the go without breaking the bank. It runs Microsoft Windows 10 Home and is powered by a built-in Intel Quad Core 1.33GHz processor, as well as 2GB of RAM to make it the perfect PC for breezing through your basic work tasks or daily to-do list. It can connect a ton of ways, with HDMI, VGA, LAN, three USB 2.0 ports, and a micro-SD card slot built-in to accommodate whatever technology you have in your repertoire. You can connect to virtually any device and load at rapid speeds thanks to flash storage that’s up to 15x faster than regular 5,400-rpm hard drives, and tape into faster Wi-Fi speed thanks to the 3dB Wi-Fi antenna.

When you just need a little PC that can handle your daily tasks without becoming an inconvenience to your wallet or everyday carry, the Fusion C Mini PC fits the bill. Get it right now for 35% off $250 at just $160.95 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Advertiser disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.