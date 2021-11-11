This pre-Black Friday sale lets you save an extra 15% off cybersecurity certification training courses

Receive over 100 hours of expert instruction on globally recognized cybersecurity skills that will help you become an in-demand IT professional.

With cyberattacks becoming more rampant, the demand for cybersecurity experts increases. Organizations of all sizes are in dire need of professionals who can help them defend their respective networks and make sure that vulnerabilities in their systems are minimized. You can capitalize on the demand by learning the ins and outs of cybersecurity, but education can only go so far. You need the right certifications to demonstrate your skills to potential employers.

Having the necessary knowledge and skills isn't enough to succeed in the cybersecurity field. Certifications are just as essential since they are proof that you can do actually accomplish the work you're hired to do. They are confirmation of your technical knowledge and skills. With the Cybersecurity Expert Certification Training Bundle, you can take advantage of hundreds of hours of instruction on globally recognized cybersecurity skills so you can be well on your way to becoming an in-demand IT professional.

Comprised of 46 lectures, this course bundle offers four prep courses on CISA, CISM, CISSP, PMI-RMP and COBIT 5 certifications. CISA certification provides you the skills required to govern and control enterprise IT, while CISM certification is for information security professionals who manage, design, oversee and assess enterprise information security. CISSP certification touches on all areas of IT security, PMI-RMP certification is for mastering the processes of risk management and COBIT 5 certification training provides an end-to-end business perspective for IT governance.

All these courses are offered by Certs School, an e-learning platform that lets students learn at their own pace. What's more, each course is designed by industry insiders with years of experience, so you know you're learning from people who know their stuff.

