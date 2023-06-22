Get three years of a powerful VPN plus 30 days of anti-virus protection for $30

UltraVPN offers up to 10 simultaneous secure connections with unlimited bandwidth, over 1,000 servers in more than 100 virtual global locations and cool extra features. Protect your most sensitive data with this UltraVPN Secure USA VPN Proxy for 3 Years Subscription plus Free Antivirus for 30 Days while it’s available for just $30.

Everyone should be using a VPN these days. There are too many hackers who are happy to grab your sensitive data if it’s not protected strongly enough. The danger is even worse if it’s your company’s data, because that’s the source of your income. Fortunately, you can now get powerful protection for your most confidential information with a 3-year Subscription to UltraVPN Secure USA VPN Proxy plus free antivirus protection for 30 Days.

This VPN offers fast speeds and reliable access to over 1,000 secure servers in more than 100 virtual global locations, making it perfect for streaming. It unblocks your favorite streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Netflix and more. UltraVPN is so fast, you won’t notice a drop in speed even when it’s being used on multiple devices.

You’re allowed up to 10 simultaneous connections with unlimited bandwidth and it’s compatible with PC, Android, Mac and iOS. In fact, mobile users have a user-friendly, intuitive app with an auto-connect feature, so the VPN connection will be activated as soon as it launches. Plus, torrenting is supported.

Naturally, UltraVPN offers the ultimate protection for your sensitive data. It has industry-leading encryption, including IP leak prevention and a kill switch that will disconnect a connection automatically if the VPN drops unexpectedly.

There is a free password manager to add extra security. And an exclude domain feature lets you choose specific URLs for the VPN to bypass.

Users are quite satisfied with the powerful protection they get from Secure USA VPN Proxy, giving it a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Apple’s App Store. It certainly deserves a place in your business travel apps toolbox.

Get your 3-year Subscription to UltraVPN Secure USA VPN Proxy plus free antivirus protection for 30 days now while it’s only $29.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.