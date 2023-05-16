Is Todoist the best task manager? Why is Todoist so popular? Read our Todoist review to discover pricing, key features, alternatives and more.

Todoist is a popular task management solution that is simple and easy to use. You can use it to manage your tasks and track productivity. The app is available on all major platforms and devices. The clean and organized user interface is one of the standout features of the Todoist. To learn more about its features, pros, cons, pricing, and integrations, please carry on reading this review. We also share some top Todoist alternatives and our review methodology for this article.

Todoist pricing

Free

The Free plan is designed for starters. You get a maximum of 5 active projects and five collaborations per week. In addition, you get 3 MB file uploads, a 1-week activity log, and three filters.

Pro

The Pro plan is pierced at $4 per month per user when billed annually or $5 billed monthly. This plan gives 300 active projects, 150 filters, 100 MB file uploads, and unlimited activity history.

Business

The Business plan is priced at $6 per user per month, billed annually or $8 billed monthly. You get all the features of the Pro plan plus team invoicing, team inbox, admin and member roles, and up to 500 active projects per member.

Key features of Todoist

Backup and reports

With Todoist, your data is automatically backed up, and you can even download the backup data for each project with data and time stamps in CSV format. In addition, Todoist can create a daily or weekly productivity report for the reporting tools based on what tasks get completed. It also has a “Karma Score” to indicate how many of your goals were completed.

Role assignment tools

You get role assignment capabilities with Todoist. Using this feature, you can assign tasks to specific team members so everyone is aligned on their roles and responsibilities. Users can also assign roles to external collaborators, such as clients.

Task customization

With the priority level feature you can highlight the day’s most important tasks with the priority level feature. You can even set reminders or mark favorites to help you focus your energy on the right things. With the quick add tools, you can capture and organize a task in seconds. Todoist also provides tools for setting up recurring tasks and subtasks.

Smart scheduling

Todoist’s automatic scheduler can save you the hassle of manually changing due dates or recurring tasks. For example, if certain tasks are overdue, Todosit can reschedule them for you based on your previous history. The smart scheduling tools analyze the history of your tasks activity to pick appropriate time slots for rescheduling overdue tasks. Of course, you always have the option of manually editing the rescheduled tasks.

Pros

Cross-platform automatic syncing.

Offline mode.

Clean and efficient interface.

Free trial with Business plan.

Cons

The Free plan is missing core features, such as automatic backup.

Frequent price increases.

Todoist integrations

There is a range of add-ons and integrations available with Todoist. Here are some of the top integrations with Todoist:

Microsoft Outlook: You can add tasks and manage your to-do list directly from Outlook.

You can add tasks and manage your to-do list directly from Outlook. Slack: With Slack integration, you can create, assign, and complete Todoist tasks directly from Slack.

With Slack integration, you can create, assign, and complete Todoist tasks directly from Slack. Zaiper: connect with over 2000 applications with Zapier integration. This includes apps to boost productivity, such as setting up automated workflows.

connect with over 2000 applications with Zapier integration. This includes apps to boost productivity, such as setting up automated workflows. Alexa: With Alexa integration, you can manage your Todoist tasks using voice-activated commands with Amazon Echo.

With Alexa integration, you can manage your Todoist tasks using voice-activated commands with Amazon Echo. Google Calendar: You can schedule meetings and edit information with Todoist integration with Google Calendar.

Who is Todoist best for?

The Pro and Business editions of Todoist is everything you expect from a top-to-do-list app. The Free version lacks some features but is still better than most free to-do-list apps on the market. While Todoist might not have the advanced features of other project management apps, it offers a simple and user-friendly interface and excellent collaboration capabilities. Todoist is ideal for teams or individuals looking for reliable, simple task management applications.

If Todoist isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

Trello vs. Todoist

Trello is well known for its impressive free version and highly visual interface which is based on a Kanban-style layout. While Trello might be better for visually oriented users, Todoist offers a more traditional and simple to-do-list approach to task management. The pricing for Trello starts at $5 per user per month. For more information, you can read our full Trello vs. Todoist review.

Asana vs. Todoist

Asana is one of the leading project management solutions on the market. While Asana is feature-rich and includes advanced tools, such as Gantt charts and task dependencies, its usability is more difficult compared to Todoist, which takes a minimalist approach to task management. Todoist is also an easier introduction for those who are new to project management. Pricing for Asana starts at $10.99 per user per month. For more information, you can read our full Asana vs. Todoist review.

Visit Asana

Notion vs. Todoist

Notion is a relatively new entrant to task management software; however, it has gained millions of users in a short time. There are some key similarities between Notion and Todoist. Both software have an organized, clean, and simple user interface. Notion offers more flexibility through customization and team collaboration features. Todoist has few features but is easier to get started with and requires minimal configuration. The pricing for Notion starts at $89 per user per month.

Software Todoist Trello Asana Notion Gantt charts No Yes Yes Yes Task dependencies No No Yes Yes Calendar sync Yes No Yes Yes Free version Yes No Yes Yes Free trial 30 days 14 days 30 days 7 days Mobile app Yes Yes Yes Yes

Review Methodology

For our Todoist review, we analyzed aspects of the software, including its ease of use, core and advanced features, and the different tools offered in the free version and paid plans.We also reviewed user reviews and ratings for a complete understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of using Todoist.