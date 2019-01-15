Software development is a dynamic field, where programming languages, frameworks, and technologies may live and die within a few years, and job market needs are constantly changing. However, developers remain among the most in-demand tech professionals, and learning the right programming languages and other skills can help you find a high-paying job in the field.
A Tuesday report from Pluralsight identified the most popular software development technologies of the past year, along with those with the most growth.
Here are the top 10 most popular software development technologies, as of December 2018, according to the report:
- JavaScript
- Java
- HTML
- C
- Git
- C++
- Python
- CSS
- Blockchain
- SQL
"Seeing Javascript HTML, and CSS in the top 10 is hardly surprising—they're the bedrock for the vast majority of what users see and experience online and in their mobile devices, powering everything from simple websites to the complex, rich web applications many companies now use as first-line productivity tools," Don Jones, vice president of content partnerships and strategic initiatives at Pluralsight, told TechRepublic.
JavaScript remains the world's most popular programming language, though Python is the fastest-growing programming language.
The inclusion of Java, C++, and SQL in the top 10 show how powerful these mainstays are, Jones said. "Huge businesses have built their livelihoods on these stalwarts, and they continue to play central roles in many business' back-end code bases," he added.
The report also examined the software development technologies with the most growth over the past year:
- Svelte
- Apple MDM
- Jest
- Kotlin
- Dart
- Microsoft Powerapps
- MicrosoftFlow
- Oracle Cloud Platform
- Apache Knox Gateway
- Apache Nifi
Svelte, Jest, and Kotlin further demonstrate the importance of JavaScript to modern programmers, Jones said. "The ubiquity, flexibility, and extensibility of Javascript will probably make it one of the single most important programming languages of the century," he added.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- JavaScript, Java, and HTML are the are the most popular software development technologies. — Pluralsight, 2019
- Svelte, Apple MDM, and Jest were the software development technologies with the most growth over the past year. — Pluralsight, 2019
