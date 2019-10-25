Top 3 flexible tech job career fields

Yes, there are remote, flexible, freelance, project, or part-time jobs available in tech, according to a report from the job search site Flexjobs. Find out which companies are hiring.
Do you live to work or work to live? Either way, you may be surprised to find that there are more tech jobs than you realized in which you can work remotely, contractually, or part-time. Flexjobs defines a flexible job as: any professional-level job that offers flexibility in terms of when, where, and how work gets done. Examples include:
- Remote jobs (a.k.a. telecommute or work-from-home) that are full-time and part-time
- Freelance (contract) jobs
- Jobs with flexible schedules or alternative work hours
SEE: How iRobot used data science, cloud, and DevOps to design its next-gen smart home robots (cover story PDF) (TechRepublic)
While there are other industries that accommodate an alternative schedule, there are certain tech jobs which ideally suit the description. Flexjobs recently did a study of the top tech career fields that offer flex jobs:
The top three flex job tech career fields
1. Computer and IT
From computer repair to website maintenance to internet-security jobs, computer and IT jobs are generally for someone who can provide in-house support for internal computer systems; this means you should know how to train and have updated knowledge.
Recent available flexible positions include system administrator business systems analyst, and network security engineer.
The following industries regularly hire flexible computer and IT staff:
information security
digital marketing
cloud solutions
business consulting
education
healthcare
media
Companies currently hiring for flexible computer & IT jobs:
2. Software Development
Software development professionals are responsible for designing software programs and testing and debugging software. As software continues to play a bigger role in the day-to-day lives of individuals and companies, software development jobs will be in high demand.
Companies hiring for flexible software development jobs:
Recent flexible software development jobs:
software engineer
software developer
mobile game developer
3. Project Management
Project managers develop requirements, budgets, and schedules for their firms' information technology, development, or production projects. They coordinate such projects from development through implementation, working with internal and external clients, vendors, consultants, and computer specialists. Often times, a certification like Project Management Professional (PMP) is required or preferred by employers for these types of jobs.
Companies hiring for flexible project management jobs:
Recent flexible project management jobs:
project manager
project coordinator
senior product manager
It's important to be able to be flexible in a job.
In Flexjob's latest survey of more than 7,000 professionals interested in flexibility, the results confirm four main reasons people seek out flexible work. The top four responses have remained the same since Flexjobs began the survey in 2013.
work-life balance (75%)
family (45%)
time savings (42%)
commute stress (41%)
Other reasons, in descending order of importance:
cost savings
avoid office politics and distractions
travel
exercise
pet owner
gas prices
want/need a second job
caregiving responsibilities
environmental benefits
health or disability
bad local job market
time for school
other
homeschooling children
Also see
- How to become a software engineer: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- 10 free alternatives to Microsoft Word and Excel (TechRepublic download)
- Choosing your Windows 7 exit strategy: Four options (TechRepublic Premium)
- Microsoft Office 365 for business: Everything you need to know (ZDNet)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- It takes work to keep your data private online. These apps can help (CNET)
- Must-read coverage: Programming languages and developer career resources (TechRepublic on Flipboard)