Top 5 fastest-growing skills for software engineers

New tools and programming languages transform the software market every year, and developers and engineers must continue to learn, according to LinkedIn.

In a constantly-changing software development market, new tools and programming languages are introduced every year that have the potential to change a software engineer's daily workflow, making it imperative to prioritize continuous learning and stay ahead of the curve, according to a recent report from LinkedIn.

"Software engineering remains one of the most prosperous careers out there, with an average salary in the United States of $91,000," the report said. "Plus, you have the skills to start your own technology business - come up with a great idea for a software or app, build it, and you're on your way. The key to thriving in this field will continue to be a commitment to learning."

The report examined LinkedIn data to uncover the fastest-growing skills among software engineers, managers, and CEOs.

Topping the list for software engineers is Flutter, an application development SDK created by Google and released in May 2017. In just two years, it hit the top of the list, as mobile developers are increasingly using it to develop Android apps, the report noted.

Here are the top five fastest-growing skills for software engineers, according to the report:

Flutter Android design NUXT.JS Continuous integration and development Angular material

For developers in manager positions, soft skills become increasingly important, the report noted.

Here are the top five fastest-growing skills software engineering managers need to run high-performing teams:

People management Leadership Team management Team building Strategic planning

For software engineers who start their own company and become CEOs, skills related to emerging technologies become tantamount, the report found.

Here are the fastest-growing skills for software CEOs:

Blockchain Cryptocurrency React.JS Docker products Front-end development

