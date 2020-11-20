Top cities for tech jobs in 2020, according to Indeed

The New York metro area saw a dip in interest among tech job seekers as positions in Seattle surged. Silicon Valley sees a marked uptick in clicks on tech sector job posts.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, organizations around the world have adopted remote work policies. At the same time, millions of professionals are planning to move in the coming months due to this increased flexibility. As a result, the employment landscape could be transformed in the months ahead as remote tech workers seek new positions, more affordable housing, better quality of life, and more. Earlier this month, Indeed released a report detailing the top 10 cities for tech positions in 2020. Below, we've listed these cities and top positions in order.

1) Washington, D.C., metropolitan area

Tech jobs in the US capital have increased 1.84% since 2019, according to Indeed. Additionally, interest among job seekers in the Washington, D.C., metro area has also increased 15.59% since 2019. In order, the most in-demand for tech positions in Washington, D.C., include software engineers, systems engineers, software architects, systems administrators, and IT security specialists.

2) New York metropolitan area

This year, New York has experienced an exodus of sorts as people flee the Big Apple for other cities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to other cities on the list, the New York area experienced the largest overall dip in interest among tech job seekers (9.06%) since 2019, according to Indeed. In order, the most sought-after tech positions in the New York metropolitan area include software engineers, senior software engineers, software architects, full-stack developers, and developers.

3) Seattle metropolitan area

Overall, job seekers interested in Seattle-area tech positions surged nearly 7% since 2019, per Indeed. In order, the most sought-after tech positions in the Seattle metropolitan area include software engineer, senior software engineer, technical program manager, senior product manager, and software engineering manager.

4) San Francisco metropolitan area

Since 2019, interest among tech sector job seekers in Bay Area positions increased nearly 7%, per Indeed. As the author of the report points out, this is "despite the coronavirus-forced shift to remote work in places far away from the hyper-expensive Bay Area." In order, the most sought-after tech positions in the San Francisco metropolitan area include software engineers, senior software engineers, product managers, full-stack developers, and software architects.

5) Los Angeles metropolitan area

Since 2019, interest in Los Angeles tech jobs has dropped 4.3%. Despite the dip, the Los Angeles metropolitan area ranked fifth on Indeed's list of top cities for tech jobs. In order, the most sought-after tech positions in Los Angeles include software engineers, senior software engineers, systems engineers, principal software engineers, and full-stack developers.

6) San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara metropolitan area

The author of the report notes that interest in Silicon Valley jobs had been in decline in recent years "as companies began migrating some of their workforces to regions with a lower cost of living." However, clicks on Silicon Valley tech posts increased 19.53% in 2020, according to Indeed. In order, the most sought-after tech positions in Silicon Valley include software engineers, senior software engineers, principal software engineers, software architects, and senior product managers.

7) Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex's share of tech positions increased 0.92% since 2019 although interest among job seekers decreased 0.39% during this time. In order, the most sought-after tech positions in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex include software engineers, software architects, senior software engineers, full-stack developers, and developers.

8) Greater Boston metropolitan area

The Greater Boston metropolitan area ranked eighth on Indeed's roundup of top tech employment destinations. Since 2019, tech jobs in the area have dipped 1.75%. In order, the most sought-after tech positions in the Greater Boston metropolitan area include software engineers, senior software engineers, software architects, principal software engineers, and full-stack developers.

9) Chicago metropolitan area

Tech positions account for 4.66% of all positions in the Chicago metropolitan area and tech professionals seeking positions in Chicagoland dropped 4.79% in the last year, per Indeed. As the author of the report notes, this could be a signal "that the Chicago tech industry may continue to shrink in the future." In order, the most sought-after tech positions in the Chicago metropolitan area include software engineers, software architects, senior software engineers, full-stack developers, and product managers.

10) Central Maryland

Since 2019, central Maryland's share of postings for tech positions have increased 6.91%. In order, the most sought-after tech positions in the central Maryland area include software engineers, system engineers, systems administrators, senior software engineers, and senior system engineers.

