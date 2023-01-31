In a recent installment of TechRepublic’s Top 5 video series, Clarence Reynolds highlighted emerging IT trends from the last quarter of 2022. Topics include digital integrations, cloud strategy and low-code and no-code. The following is an edited transcript of his video.

1. Digital integrations will grow

The need to ensure interoperability, scalability and data integrity will continue to be challenging. Enterprise companies can’t continue to think of their data systems as independent products and services.

Moving forward, they will have to think of these systems as one interconnected whole. This holistic approach will be reflected in every step of system implementation and support, including needs assessment, purchasing and data governance — among others.

2. Information security strategies are necessary

For most organizations, information moves across networks both on- and off-premises. But organizations can’t rely on perfect behavior from perfectly informed end users to keep systems safe.

One solution will be the adoption of stricter risk mitigation strategies that border on or include a zero-trust architecture. With the rapid growth of phishing and ransomware attacks, more formal security programs may be the only way to avoid costly and embarrassing security incidents.

3. Administrative simplification will enhance UX

Today’s administrative services and applications were generally designed to conform to the convenience and habits of back-office staff, and as new systems, functions and requirements were integrated, the user experience receded further into the background.

Those days are gone. User-centered design, process improvement and system reengineering to reduce redundant or unnecessary efforts will be a necessary pathway to improving the end-user experience.

4. Public cloud will merge into the on-premises space

As companies decide how they will approach their cloud strategy, they will increasingly consider how much control they want to maintain. Many are leaning toward a hybrid solution.

By giving their private cloud to a public cloud vendor, companies will likely lose some control and ability to customize, but they will gain a unified, consistent private cloud experience. Analysts expect a shift in the tech workplace as cloud computing does some of the tasks traditionally accomplished by IT staff.

5. The rise of low-code and no-code

Low-code and no-code interfaces will become more popular as employees who lack an understanding of data structures and/or programming skills will cease to become a barrier to programming and application creation. As this technology matures and merges with the potential offered by cloud infrastructure, resources or technical skills will no longer be an obstacle to innovation and imagination.