Top Microsoft events scheduled in 2020

Microsoft offers many educational opportunities for its products and services for IT professionals. Here are the Microsoft events highlights of 2020.

Image: Microsoft

Regardless of your position in an enterprise, as an IT pro you are expected to stay up-to-date on the latest technological trends and innovations.

IT pros working with Microsoft products and services can learn about its latest plans from hundreds of conferences, seminars, and summits held by the company each year. In order to choose when, where, and how to attend (whether in-person or online) these Microsoft events, it requires an annual schedule and thoughtful logistical planning.

Like 2019, the 2020 schedule of Microsoft events includes large annual conferences and smaller, more intimate, seminars and educational gatherings. The smaller events are often presented as tours that take place in different cities throughout the year.

SEE: 2020 Tech conferences and events to add to your calendar (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Four big Microsoft events in 2020

Microsoft Business Applications Summit – May 6-7, 2020

Microsoft Business Applications Summit: This conference will be held in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.

Like Microsoft'sBuild conference, this event focuses on the development of business applications and the all-important concept of enterprise digital transformation. According to current theory, a successful enterprise must be a digital business using cloud-based technologies. The Microsoft Business Applications Summit explains how to accomplish the digital transformation and tries to inspire businesses to attempt it.

Microsoft Build – May 19-21, 2020

Microsoft Build: Maintaining its scheduling tradition, this conference will be held in Seattle.

The Build conference is always one of the most important educational conferences of the year for Microsoft, which uses the event to get application and system developers excited about Microsoft's major platforms of Windows 10, Office 365, and Azure.

Microsoft Inspire – July 19-23, 2020

Microsoft Inspire: This conference will be held in Las Vegas.

This annual meeting features keynotes and breakout sessions for Microsoft partners--third-party vendors who sell, develop, and support Microsoft products for business and other organizations. However, even though it caters to partners, all IT pros can glean valuable information from what is revealed during this Microsoft conference.

Microsoft Ignite

Microsoft Ignite: This conference is typically held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, late in the calendar year. (Note: The dates for this conference have not been finalized yet; when that information is available, we will update this article. Microsoft is taking pre-registration orders for Ignite.)

Acting as the culmination of a full year of seminars, conferences, and summits, Microsoft's Ignite conference highlights the latest in expert insights from technology leaders. The breakout sessions examine how technology is shaping the future of cloud, data, business intelligence, teamwork, collaboration, and productivity. It is Microsoft's most forward-looking big conference of the year.

SEE: Microsoft Office 365 for business: Everything you need to know (ZDNet)

Smaller, more intimate Microsoft events in 2020

Apparently successful in its first year in 2019, Microsoft will continue what it calls the Microsoft Ignite The Tour events, which are held in various cities throughout the year. These educational conferences are like the Ignite conference, but they will cater to the location and local attendees at each event. Just about every continent is covered, so check the website for locations near you.

Here are smaller Microsoft events scheduled throughout the year:

IoT in Action: This seminar will be held in various venues and cities throughout the year starting January 13, 2020, in New York. The seminars will show how the Internet of Things (IoT) can be implemented practically in a business environment.

Power Platform World Tour: Four of these conferences will be held the first half of the calendar year, with the first scheduled for February 4-5, 2020, in Houston. Data visualization is vital to the dissemination of information gleaned from business data, and this conference will show how PowerBI and Power Apps can help.

MVP Global Summit: This summit will be held March 15-20, 2020, in Bellevue and Redmond, WA and is exclusively for Microsoft MVPs.

There are many educational conferences and seminars presented by third-party vendors throughout the year with explicit support from Microsoft. Check for local events through social media and other informational outlets.

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today

Also see