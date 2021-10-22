Train to qualify for elite positions in the high-demand field of cybersecurity

You don't have to go back to school or blow your budget to train for a career in cybersecurity, which is in high demand right now.

Want an exciting new career in the new year? Even with no experience whatsoever, you can learn the skills necessary to enter and advance in the cybersecurity industry with The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle.

Total novices may want to start with the courses on ethical hacking. You'll learn how to collect generous paychecks for hacking emails, apps, networks and more in the "Ethical Hacking From Scratch to Advanced Techniques" course. Then follow up with "The Complete Ethical Hacking Certification Course," which teaches you how to defend against the 270 most common methods hackers use to attack technology.

Unlike most other cybersecurity courses, "Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking Project from A to Z" includes business skills to help you succeed. Explanations of service fees, advice on writing reports and proposals, and a whole lot more are included in this class.

You'll learn about one of ethical hacking's most complex and sophisticated methods of attacks in "The Art of Exploitation Course." If you already have intermediate-level skills, you can find out how to defeat the attacks that all ethical hackers are expected to handle in SQL Injection.

Certificates of completion are offered by all courses, but there are also official certification exams you can prepare for. "CompTIA Security+ Certification" is a great course if you aren't sure where to begin in information security. You'll go even further with the certifications you can pass with "GSEC Certification: Security Essentials" and "CISSP Exam Preparation Training Course."

Then, once you complete the "Certified Cloud Security Professional: CCSP," "CISM: Certified Information Security Manager," CompTIA CSA+ & Certified Cyber Security Analyst" and CISA: Certified Information Systems Auditor" courses, you'll be a shoo-in for elite positions, so start researching resume and interview tips

Students highly approve of these courses. Verified purchaser Paul S. rated it a perfect five stars, saying: "Can not beat this for the price. You can get to make all of your own tools and labs. Just as described. You don't even have to have any previous knowledge."

Instructor Mohamed Atef is an author, senior penetration tester, and ICT Consultant with over 20 years of experience as a certified instructor of both academic and professional training.

