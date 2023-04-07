The service is rated at 4.8 stars over on TrustPilot.

When you choose a VPN, it’s important to think about how you’re going to use it. For instance, some providers offer good protection, but slow connection speeds. That’s no use if you want to stream content.

As the name suggests, Getflix is a service that was made for the streaming game. It also provides smart DNS technology, allowing you to unlock sites from around the world. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for only $49.99 via TechRepublic Academy. That’s a massive 90% reduction on the standard price.

In pretty much every country around the world, you can find free and affordable content to enjoy online. However, most of this content is locked to a specific geographic location. Try to access it from somewhere else, and you will be blocked.

Getflix specializes in making this content available, no matter where you are in the world. It works on all major desktop and mobile platforms, and it’s really easy to set up.

With the app installed, you can choose where in the world you want to “visit,” and choose between smart DNS or full VPN protection. Either way, Getflix applies SSL security with strong 256-bit encryption.

Just as importantly, this service does not track your activity or keep any logs. That means you can stream and browse the web in total privacy.

Used by one million people, Getflix is rated at an impressive 4.8 stars on TrustPilot. The service has also been featured by PCMag, Digital Spy, Stuff, Entrepreneur, and many other top sites.

One subscription covers up to five devices at the same time with unlimited bandwidth, including streaming boxes and games consoles. It works on Hulu, Disney+, HBO, Netflix, Prime and hundreds more streaming services.

Order now for only $49.99 to get your lifetime subscription today, normally priced at $540.

Prices and availability are subject to change.