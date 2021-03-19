Want to be an ethical hacker? Take these cybersecurity courses

In these 18 online training courses on ethical hacking, cybersecurity pros will teach you about creating projects with Python, bug bounty hunting, Kali Linux hacker tools and much more.

Hackers have always gotten a bad rap due to the nature of their work (i.e., breaking into systems and exposing their vulnerabilities), but not all hackers have malicious intentions. The main job of ethical or white hat hackers is to study the ins and outs of networks and systems, identify potential security gaps and fix those issues.

The risk of cyberattacks is high, which is why businesses pay top dollar to ethical hackers who can protect them against their black hat counterparts. With the All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle, you can take advantage of this demand by training to be an ethical hacker.

These 18 online courses will train you on how to infiltrate networks and counterattack malicious hackers. You'll also gain a full understanding of ethical hacking, footprinting and reconnaissance, learn how to scan networks, enumerate, and discover vulnerabilities, and get must-know details about bug bounty hunting and hacking with Python. You'll also learn tools that every white-hat hacker has in their arsenal, including OWASP ZAP, BitNinja and Metasploit.

Under the instruction of cybersecurity experts, this training bundle will teach you to hack just about anything, from mobile devices to entire operating systems. And for a limited time, you can get your hands on these 18 online courses for only $42.99.

Prices subject to change.