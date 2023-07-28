-
Wrike: Best for team collaboration and communication
-
monday: Best for teams of all sizes
-
Smartsheet: Best for spreadsheet users
-
ClickUp: Best for customization
-
Nifty: Best for working on multiple projects
-
Microsoft Project: Best for existing users of Microsoft products
-
Teamwork: Best for client-facing projects
-
Hive: Best for reporting and analytics
Using a waterfall project management methodology helps you stay organized and clearly define the objectives of each phase of the project. Successfully executing waterfall project management can be easier if you use specialized tools. We have compiled a list of the best software for waterfall project management. We share the pros, cons, standout features and pricing of each software. In addition, we share some tips on what features to consider and how to choose the best software for your organization.
Jump to:
- Top waterfall project management tools comparison
- Key features of waterfall project management software
- How do I choose the best waterfall project management tool for my business?
- Methodology
Top waterfall project management tools comparison
This table provides a quick view of how the top waterfall project management solutions compare in terms of core functionality and starting price.
|Task sequencing and dependencies
|Resource management
|Gantt charts
|Team collaboration
|Customizable workflows
|Starting price for paid plans (per month)
|Wrike
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$9.80 per user
|monday
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$8 per user
|Smartsheet
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$7 per user
|ClickUp
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$5 per user
|Nifty
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$5 per user
|Microsoft Project
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Limited
|Yes
|$10 per user
|Teamwork
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$5.99 per user
|Hive
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|$12 per user
Featured partners
Wrike: Best for team collaboration and communication
Wrike is a versatile project management tool that supports water project management. It offers a wide range of features and the sequential flow required by the waterfall project management approach. The top features of Wrike include its outstanding collaboration tools, multiple project views, AI tools and data security features.
Pricing
- Free: $0 for unlimited users.
- Team: $9.80 per user per month, billed annually. Monthly billing isn’t available.
- Business: $24.80 per user per month, billed annually. Monthly billing isn’t available.
- Enterprise: Contact Wrike’s sales team for pricing information.
- Pinnacle: Contact Wrike’s sales team for pricing information.
Features
- Wrike AI tools: The AI tools in Wrike help assist in project planning, scheduling and tracking by predicting risk factors to help highlight any upcoming bottlenecks or hurdles to the project’s progress.
- Wrike Lock: Wrike workspace data is protected with additional layers of encryption through the Wrike Lock feature.
- Collaboration tools: You have access to a variety of collaboration tools such as cross-tagging, internal and guest approvals, proofing and live document editor.
Pros
- Organized UI.
- Robust team collaboration features.
- Enterprise-level data security tools.
- Plenty of in-app learning content.
Cons
- Expensive for solo users and small teams that need Business plan features.
- Delayed notifications with some integrations.
For more information, read the full Wrike review.
monday: Best for teams of all sizes
monday is one of the most customizable and flexible project management tools on this list. It supports various project management methodologies, including waterfall project management. You can create different workflows to align with the different phases of a waterfall project. The multiple project views and advanced reporting and analytics allow you to derive actionable insights for informed decision making.
Pricing
- Individual: $0 for up to two seats.
- Basic: $8 per seat per month billed annually, or $10 per seat per month billed monthly.
- Standard: $10 per seat per month billed annually, or $12 per seat per month billed monthly.
- Pro: $16 per seat per month billed annually, or $20 per seat per month billed monthly.
- Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request.
A free trial is available.
Features
- Automation tools: monday work management offers a variety of automation tools to minimize recurring or repetitive tasks for waterfall project management.
- Custom forms: Customize and share surveys for data collection via the WorkForms tool.
- Advanced reporting and analytics: Enables data-driven decision making, so project leaders can keep up with task progress and team performance.
- Variety of integrations: Integrations for developers, creative teams, CRM and other functions.
Pros
- Highly visual interface.
- Wide range of integrations.
- Powerful automation engine.
- Highly customizable
Cons
- Steep learning curve for advanced features.
- Default notification settings can be overwhelming.
- Data reconciliation issues after data import.
For more information, read the full monday work management review.
Smartsheet: Best for spreadsheet users
The spreadsheet-based interface allows Smartsheet users to perform task management in a sequential manner, which is vital for waterfall project management. It also provides access to resource management, a variety of prebuilt templates and workflow automation tools to tailor the software for waterfall project management methodologies.
Pricing
- Free plan for up to one user and two editors.
- Pro plan: $7 per month per user billed yearly, or $9 per month per user billed monthly.
- Business plan: $25 per month per user billed yearly, or $32 per month per user billed monthly.
- Enterprise plan: Customized pricing.
Features
- Resource management: Helps mobilize the best team for the job and ensures the waterfall project remains on schedule and within the scope of the budget.
- Prebuilt templates: Variety of templates, including templates for to-do lists, Gantt charts, Agile project management and event planning.
- Intelligent workflows: Automate multistep processes for waterfall project management across platforms.
Pros
- Familiar user interface for spreadsheet users.
- Extensive range of prebuilt templates.
- Highly customizable.
Cons
- Issues with autosave feature and data update in real-time.
- Light on integrations.
- Spreadsheet-reliant interface
For more information, read the full Smartsheet review.
ClickUp: Best for customization
ClickUp is a comprehensive all-in-one software for project tracking, team collaboration and productivity. The hierarchical setup of tasks, resource management capabilities and multiple project views make ClickUp ideal for waterfall project management. In addition, users get access to advanced reporting and document management tools, making it a highly capable tool for waterfall project management.
Pricing
- Free: No cost for unlimited Free plan members.
- Unlimited: $5 per person per month, billed annually, or $9 per person billed monthly.
- Business: $12 per person per month, billed annually, or $19 per person billed monthly.
- Business Plus: $19 per person per month, billed annually, or $29 per person billed monthly.
- Enterprise: Contact ClickUp’s sales team for pricing information.
Features
- Custom statuses: Helps define specific stages of waterfall project management.
- Multiple project views: Access to list views, boards, charts, mind maps, calendars and other views.
- Goal and milestone features: Ensures teams are in line to hit their objectives.
- Automation and integrations: Enables streamlined project planning with automation capabilities and integrations with over 1,000+ apps.
Pros
- Clear task hierarchy and structure.
- Feature-rich free plan.
- Outstanding support for Agile project management.
- User-friendly interface and onboarding experience.
Cons
- Limited customization on visuals.
- Occasional slow loading or lag when moving pages.
For more information, read the full ClickUp review.
Nifty: Best for working on multiple projects
Nifty is a popular project management and productivity software that can be adapted for waterfall project management. While Nifty may not have built-in or specialized tools for waterfall project management, it does offer basic functionality. The key advantage of Nifty is its ease of use, making it work for users of all technical levels.
Pricing
- Free plan with a maximum of two active projects.
- Starter plan: $5 per member per month, billed annually, or $9 per member when billed monthly.
- Pro plan: $10 per member per month when billed annually and $16 per member when billed monthly.
- Business plan: $16 per member per month, billed annually, and $25 per member when billed monthly.
- Enterprise: Customized pricing.
Features
- Time tracking: Nifty offers a comprehensive time-tracking tool with a detailed breakdown of logged hours and other data on team productivity.
- Nifty Project Portfolio: This feature is ideal for users that manage or work on multiple projects because a centralized hub offers better visibility on multiple projects.
- Milestones: With this feature, you get access to Gantt charts, task dependencies and other useful tools for waterfall project management.
Pros
- Specialized tools for development and product teams.
- Simple to use for users of all technical levels.
- Impressive collaboration tools.
Cons
- Limited project templates.
- Third-party integrations aren’t as seamless as other competitors.
For more information, read the full Nifty review.
Microsoft Project: Best for existing users of Microsoft products
MS Project offers a variety of powerful tools to support waterfall project management, including resource management, multiple project views and advanced reporting and analytics. While MS Project may not have the most intuitive user interface, it does allow for sequential flow and a structured approach to project management.
Pricing
Microsoft Project can be used as a standalone product or added to your Office 365 subscription.
- Cloud-Based plans: Starting at $10 per user per month.
- On-Premises plans: $679.99 flat fee.
Features
- Project views: Views offer a variety of visualization tools for project planning, scheduling and tracking.
- Resource management: Managers can assign tasks, view resource availability and track progress to maximize project efficiency.
- Seamless integration with Microsoft products: It’s quick and easy to integrate MS Project with other Microsoft applications.
Pros
- All-in-one tool for managing all aspects of a project.
- Powerful reporting and analytics tools.
- Deep integration with Microsoft products.
Cons
- Steep learning curve.
- Light on team collaboration tools.
- Limited integrations outside the Microsoft ecosystem.
For more information, read the full Microsoft Project review.
Teamwork: Best for client-facing projects
Teamwork offers several tools for waterfall project management. This includes the ability to define task dependencies to ensure proper sequencing and a variety of project views to identify critical paths. Teamwork also offers robust reporting and analytics tools, including customized reports. All these features are accessible through a user-friendly interface.
Pricing
- Free forever: Free plan for up to five users.
- Starter: $5.99 per user per month billed annually, or $8.99 per user billed monthly.
- Deliver: $9.99 per user per month billed annually, or $13.99 per user billed monthly.
- Grow: $17.99 per user per month billed annually, or $24.99 per user billed monthly.
Features
- Project tracking and budgeting: Allows managers and team leaders to track waterfall project progress and costs.
- Reporting and analytics: Access to a variety of reports, including workload management, resource utilization, billing and invoicing.
- Collaboration tools: Allows users to work together on projects with built-in tools such as chat and document management.
Pros
- User-friendly interface.
- Ability to facilitate client collaboration.
- Efficient team management features.
- Flexible notification settings.
Cons
- Initial setup is challenging.
- Starter plan feels light on core features.
For more information, check out our full Teamwork review.
Hive: Best for reporting and analytics
From Gantt charts to task dependencies, Hive is packed with features for waterfall project management. Hive is known for its advanced reporting and analytics features, including customized reports, performance analytics, workload analysis and real-time dashboards. Along with the powerful tools, you get an intuitive user interface and a variety of customization options.
Pricing
- Free: $0 for up to 10 users.
- Teams: $12 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly.
- Enterprise: Contact Hive’s sales team for pricing information.
Features
- Built-in messaging system: The native messaging tool allows for seamless communications and collaboration, offering a variety of tools, including group chats.
- Project summaries: The summary view allows users to visualize progress across all tasks or projects.
- Proofing and approval tools: Managers and team leaders can proof and approve files from within the software.
Pros
- Powerful reporting and analytics tools.
- Visually appealing user interface.
- Accessible and responsive customer support.
Cons
- Some core features cost extra, including analytics.
- Limited control of user permissions.
- Mobile app has significantly less functionality.
For more information, read the full Hive review.
Key features of waterfall project management software
Task sequencing and dependencies
With waterfall project management, you need software that allows you to set up task sequencing and dependencies to ensure they get completed in a specific order. This feature also allows users to ensure all prerequisites are completed in a project phase before the project proceeds to the next. Task dependencies are also useful in allowing team leaders and project managers to perform impact analysis of different project scenarios.
Resource management
Resource management tools ensure smooth project flow, which is vital for the success of waterfall project methodology. With this feature, you can maximize the utilization of resources while making sure none of the team members are overburdened. Advanced resource management tools also offer cost control through budget planning and analysis to cut unnecessary expenses due to inefficient allocation of resources.
Gantt charts
While Gantt charts are useful in all project management software, they’re particularly important for waterfall project management as they provide a visual representation of project progress. This feature also helps you visualize critical paths and project timelines. Gantt charts also help assist other features of waterfall project management, such as resource management and project costing.
Advanced reporting and analytics
Advanced reporting and analytics allow users to generate reports and gather valuable insights on progress, risk assessment and other metrics vital to the success of waterfall project management methodology. Some tools offer customized reporting so users can tailor the reports according to their specific needs and adapt to changing requirements as the waterfall project goes through different phases.
How do I choose the best waterfall project management tool for my business?
Waterfall PM tools need to offer some core functionality: task sequencing and dependencies, resource allocation and a few other features. With waterfall project management methodology, you need to ensure the tasks or project phases get completed in a specific order, and for that, you need software that offers a structured and organized layout.
You also need the software to offer a variety of project views and the ability to optimize resource allocation. If you are managing a project portfolio or a complex project, you may also need advanced reporting and analytics tools. Ultimately, you’ll have to consider your top priorities and business needs to choose the best waterfall PM software.
Methodology
As one of the first steps to evaluating different software, we established criteria for what is expected from a top waterfall project management solution. This included various parameters and aspects of the software, including its user interface, scalability, core features, advanced tools, pricing plans and more. We also included customer reviews and testimonials in our assessment of the best waterfall project management tools.