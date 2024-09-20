CRM software can be a powerful marketing, sales, and service solution by itself, but it’s often paired with other tools in a company’s tech stack. The most effective way to utilize a CRM platform is to have it act as a hub of all client information, campaign insights, and sales reporting.

CRM integrations connect all business tools and applications with the CRM software in order to increase efficiency and improve overall customer experience.

What is CRM integration?

CRM integration is the connection between your standard CRM software and any other business applications. It is a core feature of any CRM tool that controls data sharing and automation functionality that eliminates the need for users to jump between tools.

CRM software can integrate with both native and third-party applications. Native tools, or built-in integrations, are software that is owned or offered within a suite of products by the same CRM provider. For example, users of Zoho CRM can sync information from their Zoho Analytics account through built-in integrations.

Third party applications are tools offered by entirely different providers that businesses already have subscriptions to or plan to eventually utilize. CRM providers can integrate with these different tools, but I do recommend first confirming the CRM software you’re looking to invest in supports integrations with the top tools you already have.

Businesses use connectors like Zapier or build out their own API to do the integration of software. APIs are just endpoints in each tool that control how applications can interact with each other. If your IT team is equipped, they can build APIs to totally customize how your business integrates tools. This is most beneficial if you have niche business needs or even an in-house software you want to integrate with your CRM software.

5 types of useful CRM integrations

Email and calendar

Syncing your CRM software to your business email and calendar is the first integration I suggest setting up. So much of the selling process is done through email communication and scheduling meetings, so when your CRM is integrated with those tools, reps can quickly send personalized or even automated emails and schedule client meetings without leaving the CRM interface.

Google Workspace: Access the entire suite of tools, including Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat, and Jamboard.

Access the entire suite of tools, including Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Meet, Chat, and Jamboard. Microsoft 365: Utilize the host of productivity tools from Microsoft, including Teams, Word, SharePoint, OneDrive, and more.

Lead generation

Having new leads and prospects constantly funneled into the CRM helps reps identify and then engage with new business opportunities at the right time. Investing in a lead generation company or a B2B database can do a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to finding pre-qualified leads. This way, businesses can always be generating leads in the background with sales reps ready to start nurturing.

ZoomInfo: Receive qualified leads that are ready to be engaged with in addition to real-time insights into their firmographics.

Receive qualified leads that are ready to be engaged with in addition to real-time insights into their firmographics. Wiza: Verify emails, phone numbers, and job titles in seconds with this Chrome extension add-on.

Social media

As another avenue of lead generation, social media integration allows for the CRM to directly import and manage new leads and marketing campaigns. Connecting your businesses social media accounts to your CRM software allows reps to answer inquiries, build brand awareness, and spot highly qualified leads that are engaging with your content.

LinkedIn: Source leads with LinkedIn Sales Navigator and engage with prospects through content.

Source leads with LinkedIn Sales Navigator and engage with prospects through content. Facebook: Deploy, monitor, and manage ongoing social media marketing campaigns from the CRM.

Communication tools

The majority of the sales process is done through directly communicating with leads. Integrating your most common communication tools with your CRM software makes it easy for sales reps to reach out and respond to clients through multiple channels. Instant messaging or video calling allow team members to communicate both internally and externally for streamlined operations. The CRM integration with these tools also makes keeping a history of the chat easy.

Microsoft Teams: Chat with team members, schedule meetings, and sync calendars.

Chat with team members, schedule meetings, and sync calendars. Slack: Message internally with documents, calls, and chat history saved.

Message internally with documents, calls, and chat history saved. Zoom Meetings: Host and record sales calls, internal meetings, or webinars.

Invoicing and payment processing

Some CRM providers offer built-in invoicing, quote management, and payment processing capabilities. However, since most don’t have it as a native feature or only have it as an expensive add-on, integrating the existing invoicing software your business uses might be the better way to go.

QuickBooks: Manage invoices and expenses with this industry-leading accounting software.

Manage invoices and expenses with this industry-leading accounting software. QuoteMachine: Create, review, and send interactive quotes and invoices directly to clients from the CRM.

4 benefits of CRM integration

Provide a unified view of customer data

When a CRM software is integrated with a host of other applications in your sales or marketing tech stack, sales reps and entire teams can access a more unified view of all your customer data. This is great for reps wanting to engage with a client via phone, email, or social media from just one click to viewing customer trend reports for strategizing.

Automate processes

Workflow automations make many redundant sales tasks easier and more time efficient. All of the best CRM providers offer automations for that exact reason. These automations can extend beyond the CRM software for additional ease. When automations can integrate with other tools in your tech stack, the sales process can be more complex, which in turn enhances the customer experience. For example, through an email integration, leads can receive personalized and targeted automated email campaigns built in the CRM.

Increased data accuracy

When you have all sales and marketing tools synced, data is able to be updated in real time. This can include customer contact information or detailed revenue tracking. Having accurate data means users can confidently sell without having to waste time double checking information.

More opportunity for collaboration

CRM integration can lead to more enhanced collaboration both internally and externally. For users who want more opportunity to connect with clients or potential customers, there are live chat tools or landing page builders. For teams that want to eliminate silo workflows, there are integrations with communication apps and progress trackers.

3 best CRM for integrations

Software HubSpot Zoho CRM Pipedrive Total integrations 1,500+ 900+ 350+ Reporting capabilities Yes Yes Yes Marketing tools Advanced Advanced Medium Free trial 14 days 15 days 14 days Starting price Free starting price Free starting price $14 per user, per month

HubSpot

HubSpot is a popular customer platform with powerful AI tools, marketing tools, and competitive scalability. In addition to a robust free CRM, HubSpot offers a marketing hub, service hub, and operations hub within its suite of tools that all integrate internally. HubSpot can integrate with over 1,500 applications and even recommend apps for businesses just starting out.

To learn more, head over to this HubSpot review.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is a marketing CRM solution that has a great mix of core and advanced features for a great price. Some feature integrations for Zoho CRM include Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Sack, Shopify, Mailchimp, and Facebook.

Read this independent Zoho CRM review for more information.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a straightforward sales CRM with pipeline and project management tools. Within Pipedrive’s marketplace, businesses can search, filter, and even prospect other tech tools. Pipedrive’s AI assistant can even find relevant third-party tools for integration recommendations in their marketplace.

Interested in more? Check out this Pipedrive review.