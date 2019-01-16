Why 41% of IT hiring managers say finding tech talent is becoming harder

Almost every company is becoming a tech company to some degree, and the pace of digital transformation and tech adoption has placed a burden on development, security, operations, and other tech teams. But while 67% of tech and engineering hiring decision makers said they want to increase headcount in 2019, 41% said finding talent with the right technical skillset has become more difficult, according to a Wednesday report from Modis.

The majority (80%) of the 1,006 tech and engineering hiring managers surveyed said there is a gap between available talent and the type of talent they need. Of the candidates whose managers have received interest from, an average of only 57% hold the necessary technical skills, the report found.

Soft skills are also increasingly important for IT workers to possess, but difficult to find, the report found. Hiring managers said they have the hardest time finding qualified candidates with skills in communication (23%), teamwork (22%), problem solving (19%), critical observation (19%), and adaptability (16%).

When it comes to attracting and retaining talent, hiring managers rank opportunity to advance in career, salary and raises, and the ability to innovate and create new products, projects, or ideas as the most important benefits needed to keep tech workers at a company. They also rank flexible hours (39%), working remotely (23%), and training programs (11%) as the benefits they believe appeals most to potential employees.

However, 69% also agreed that workers are more concerned about salary and total compensation than the stability and longevity of the company, according to the report. Some 36% of hiring managers also said that workers expect a salary that is higher than the market average for their role, the report found.

Creative CIOs can fill talent gaps in their organizations by upskilling current employees, offering generous compensation packages, and exploring other options like outsourcing and automation, experts recommend.

