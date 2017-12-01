Why automation is the only way to close the cybersecurity skills gap

Data breaches cost a lot of money, but ongoing breaches cost even more.

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with Gil Barak, founder and CTO of cyberdefense firm Secdo, to discuss how automation will help close the cybersecurity skills gap.

One of the main issues with cybersecurity is that enterprises have way too many devices, and way too many employees. If you look at every device a person has, Barak said, each device has hundreds of thousands of ways to break into them and monitoring all of those items is almost impossible.

Security operation centers and enterprises today tend to buy a lot of products that generate security alerts, he said. These products can generate thousands of alerts a day that are sent to their teams. "We have to automate the processes. We have to amend the capabilities of those security analysts," he said.

There is also a lack of expertise in the cybersecurity market, leading to universities and colleges pushing students into fields that can help fill those roles. However, "no matter how many people you train, there's never going to be a way to scale to the amount of alerts and attacks that actually exist, and keep growing every day," he said. "I think there's no way around it but through automation."

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are key necessities to filling the lack cybersecurity experts. "The only way to close this gap is through AI and automation," he said.

