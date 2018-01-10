Why focusing on one coding language is death for a developer's job prospects

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:
- None of the top 25 companies in the Fortune 500 use only one coding language for their products and services. — Coding Dojo, 2018
- JavaScript, Java, Python, Ruby, and Perl are the most listed coding languages in job descriptions at Fortune 500 companies. — Coding Dojo, 2018
Developers beware: Learning just one programming language could severely limit your career options, according to a new report from coding school Coding Dojo. None of the top 25 companies in the Fortune 500 use just one coding language for their products and services—on average, they rely on four different languages, the report found.
Software development is a constantly shifting field, and many languages live and die within a few years. Developers must continually pick up and sharpen new skills to remain relevant in the job force.
"Much like any tool or application, companies use different coding languages for different requirements; there's not a one-size-fits-all option," Speros Misirlakis, Coding Dojo's head of curriculum, said in a press release. "While specific jobs might focus on a particular language, this research shows that a single language could be a long term dead-end. Aspiring and existing developers must learn coding's common building blocks and ultimately become fluent in multiple languages to have the adaptability and flexibility for a successful career."
In the report, Coding Dojo analyzed the coding requirements for all software development job listings among the top 25 Fortune 500 companies on job search site Indeed. JavaScript was the most-listed coding language in these job openings, followed by Java, Python, Ruby, and Perl.
Java is likely the most popular language overall, as all Android apps are based on it, and 90% of Fortune 500 companies use it, according to a report from IDC. Java was also recently found to be the most in-demand tech skill for employers, appearing in 30% of all Indeed tech job postings from August to December 2017.
Here are the programming languages that the top 25 Fortune 500 companies are currently seeking in job postings (three did not have software developer listings at the time):
1. Walmart
Four coding languages: Java, Python, JavaScript, Perl
2. Berkshire Hathaway
N/A
3. Apple
Six coding languages: JavaScript, Python, Java, Perl, Ruby, PHP
4. Exxon Mobil
Four coding languages: C/C++, C#, R, MATLAB
5. McKesson
Two coding languages: Java, JavaScript
6. UnitedHealth Group
Three coding languages: JavaScript, Java, Python
7. CVS Health
Three coding languages: Java, JavaScript, Swift
8. General Motors
No traditional developer jobs
9. AT&T
Four coding languages: Java, Perl, Python, JavaScript
10. Ford Motor
Seven coding languages: C++, C#, JavaScript, Objective-C, Python, Ruby
11. AmerisourceBergen
Two coding languages: C#, JavaScript
12. Amazon.com
Five coding languages: Java, JavaScript, C++, Ruby, Swift
13. General Electric
Three coding languages: JavaScript, Java, Python
14. Verizon Communications
Five coding languages: Java, Python, JavaScript, Swift, PHP
15. Cardinal Health
Four coding languages: Python, Java, JavaScript, Perl
16. Costco
Four coding languages: Python, Java, JavaScript, C
17. Walgreens Boots Alliance
Two coding languages: Java, JavaScript
18. Kroger
No traditional developer jobs
19. Chevron
Two coding languages: Python, JavaScript
20. Fannie Mae
Four coding languages: Java, Python, Perl, Ruby
21. J.P. Morgan Chase
Six coding languages: Java, JavaScript, Python, Perl, Swift, Ruby
22. Express Scripts Holding
Two coding languages: JavaScript, Java
23. Home Depot
Six coding languages: JavaScript, Python, Java, C#, PHP, Ruby
24. Boeing
Five coding languages: Java, JavaScript, Ruby, Perl, Python
25. Wells Fargo
Four coding languages: Java, Python, JavaScript, C#
