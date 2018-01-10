Why focusing on one coding language is death for a developer's job prospects

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

None of the top 25 companies in the Fortune 500 use only one coding language for their products and services. — Coding Dojo, 2018

JavaScript, Java, Python, Ruby, and Perl are the most listed coding languages in job descriptions at Fortune 500 companies. — Coding Dojo, 2018

Developers beware: Learning just one programming language could severely limit your career options, according to a new report from coding school Coding Dojo. None of the top 25 companies in the Fortune 500 use just one coding language for their products and services—on average, they rely on four different languages, the report found.

Software development is a constantly shifting field, and many languages live and die within a few years. Developers must continually pick up and sharpen new skills to remain relevant in the job force.

"Much like any tool or application, companies use different coding languages for different requirements; there's not a one-size-fits-all option," Speros Misirlakis, Coding Dojo's head of curriculum, said in a press release. "While specific jobs might focus on a particular language, this research shows that a single language could be a long term dead-end. Aspiring and existing developers must learn coding's common building blocks and ultimately become fluent in multiple languages to have the adaptability and flexibility for a successful career."

In the report, Coding Dojo analyzed the coding requirements for all software development job listings among the top 25 Fortune 500 companies on job search site Indeed. JavaScript was the most-listed coding language in these job openings, followed by Java, Python, Ruby, and Perl.

Java is likely the most popular language overall, as all Android apps are based on it, and 90% of Fortune 500 companies use it, according to a report from IDC. Java was also recently found to be the most in-demand tech skill for employers, appearing in 30% of all Indeed tech job postings from August to December 2017.

Here are the programming languages that the top 25 Fortune 500 companies are currently seeking in job postings (three did not have software developer listings at the time):

1. Walmart

Four coding languages: Java, Python, JavaScript, Perl

2. Berkshire Hathaway

N/A

3. Apple

Six coding languages: JavaScript, Python, Java, Perl, Ruby, PHP

4. Exxon Mobil

Four coding languages: C/C++, C#, R, MATLAB

5. McKesson

Two coding languages: Java, JavaScript

6. UnitedHealth Group

Three coding languages: JavaScript, Java, Python

7. CVS Health

Three coding languages: Java, JavaScript, Swift

8. General Motors

No traditional developer jobs

9. AT&T

Four coding languages: Java, Perl, Python, JavaScript

10. Ford Motor

Seven coding languages: C++, C#, JavaScript, Objective-C, Python, Ruby

11. AmerisourceBergen

Two coding languages: C#, JavaScript

12. Amazon.com

Five coding languages: Java, JavaScript, C++, Ruby, Swift

13. General Electric

Three coding languages: JavaScript, Java, Python

14. Verizon Communications

Five coding languages: Java, Python, JavaScript, Swift, PHP

15. Cardinal Health

Four coding languages: Python, Java, JavaScript, Perl

16. Costco

Four coding languages: Python, Java, JavaScript, C

17. Walgreens Boots Alliance

Two coding languages: Java, JavaScript

18. Kroger

No traditional developer jobs

19. Chevron

Two coding languages: Python, JavaScript

20. Fannie Mae

Four coding languages: Java, Python, Perl, Ruby

21. J.P. Morgan Chase

Six coding languages: Java, JavaScript, Python, Perl, Swift, Ruby

22. Express Scripts Holding

Two coding languages: JavaScript, Java

23. Home Depot

Six coding languages: JavaScript, Python, Java, C#, PHP, Ruby

24. Boeing

Five coding languages: Java, JavaScript, Ruby, Perl, Python

25. Wells Fargo

Four coding languages: Java, Python, JavaScript, C#

