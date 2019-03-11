Why you need the Myki Android Password Manager

If you're searching for an easy-to-use password manager that doesn't save your data to a third-party server, give Myki a try.

I've said it countless times, and it always bears repeating: You need to use a password manager. Why? Because compromised security of your accounts and services is only a bad password away from data theft.

To some, password managers can be complicated. To others, the idea of storing a password database file on a cloud server is a deal breaker. Both of these reasons are why the Myki Password Manager might be the exact tool you need.

The free (for single users) Myki Password Manager is available for Android and iOS, as well as a browser plugin for Firefox, Chrome, and Safari. If you want to use Myki for teams, you have to pony up $3.99 per user/per month (more information on pricing).

Why Myki?

Outside of just adopting a password manager to ensure you're using stronger passwords (and not the same password for everything), Myki doesn't store your password database on any remote server. Instead, Myki opts to keep your password file stored on the local device. On top of that, Myki has an outstanding interface that any user would find instantly familiar. In other words, there's little to no learning curve. Myki is also capable of creating a secure back up on other devices (should something go wrong with your phone). Finally, Myki also includes 2FA support, which means that you can handle both your passwords and your 2 Factor Authentication in one convenient app.

Other features include:

Add payment and ID cards.

Enter secure notes.

Create identities (contacts).

App is secured via PIN or fingerprint.

I'm going to demonstrate Myki on the Android platform (specifically, Android Pie).

Installation

Installing Myki can be done by following these steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for Myki. Locate and tap the entry by Myki, Inc. Tap Install. Allow the installation to complete.

Once the installation completes, open the app from either your home screen or App Drawer. You will be greeted with a welcome screen, asking you to create an account. Tap this and walk through the introduction. Once you scrolled through the intro, you'll be required to enter your device phone number, in order to verify your account (this is also used to recover your account). Once you've verified your phone number, you must create a six-digit pin code that will be used to access Myki.

The next step prompts you to install Myki on your computer. You can skip this process if you don't want to bother including the password manager on either your desktop or laptop. Should you decide to include the desktop version, go to the Myki Install page and install the browser add-on for your browser of choice. This extension can be used to auto-fill passwords for websites you use. If that's not a feature you want to include, skip the installation of the browser extension.

At the end of the Myki installation, you will be prompted to enable Android autofill. This feature will only be available on devices running Android Oreo or later. When prompted, tap Enable Android O Autofill.

Usage

Using Myki is incredibly simple. From the main window (Figure A), tap the + button.

In the resulting window (Figure B), tap the service where you want to create an entry.

If you don't see what you're looking for, type the name of the service and tap the resulting entry (Figure C). If Myki doesn't recognize the service (or can't find it), it will simply create a new (blank) entry for you to complete.

In the resulting window (Figure D), fill out the necessary information for the login.

If you need to generate a random password, tap the GENERATE button and configure the strength of the new password (Figure E).

Once you fill out the necessary information, tap the SAVE button in the upper right corner, and your new entry is saved.

To view a password, open the entry and long press the Password area (Figure F).

You can also simply copy a password to the clipboard, by tapping COPY. You can then go to the service associated with the password and paste it into the website.

Easy password management

And that's the gist of using the Myki Password Manager. It's a very easy route to employing what should be considered must-have technology into your daily workflow. Do not go without a password manager. Period. But if you're afraid of either a too-complicated tool or one that saves your password to a third-party server, give Myki a try.

