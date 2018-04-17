Windows 10 BSOD risk led to Spring Creators Update delay, reveals Microsoft

Microsoft has detailed why it held back the release of its latest major feature update to Windows 10.

The Spring Creators Update (SCU), also known as Redstone 4, was widely expected to launch on Tuesday, April 10, but failed to appear on the day.

Now Microsoft has released fixes for the latest Redstone 4 build of Windows 10 that seem to explain why the SCU rollout was held back.

"We discovered some reliability issues we wanted to fix," Microsoft's Windows Insider team writes.

"In certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of BSOD [Blue Screen of Death] on PCs, for example. Instead of creating a Cumulative Update package to service these issues, we decided to create a new build with the fixes included."

The fixes were pushed out yesterday, to those in the Fast ring of the Windows Insider program, which allows users to run early builds of Windows 10.

"This just reinforces that Windows Insiders are critical to helping us find and fix issues before releasing feature updates to all our customers," the Insider team adds.

There is no news on exactly when the SCU will begin rolling out to the general public, although it is still widely expected to happen before the end of April.

The decision to hold back the rollout seems to reflect Microsoft's more cautious approach to pushing out feature updates to Windows 10.

While early feature updates generated negative publicity for the number of bugs that made it through to release, more recent offerings, such as last year's Fall Creators Update, led to fewer complaints.

That said, if you'd rather not install the SCU until you're confident it's not going to disrupt your computer, read our guide on how to defer the update.

The SCU bundles together various improvements to Microsoft's flagship OS, with the headline features being Timeline, which allows users to easily jump back to what they were doing at an earlier point, and Nearby Sharing, which allows for the simple sharing of files and links between PCs and smartphones. Check out our walkthrough of these features and how to enable them.

Meanwhile IT admins will probably appreciate the availability of Windows Defender Application Guard on the Windows 10 Pro edition for the first time, delivering a boost to secure web browsing.

If want to get the Spring Creators Update before Microsoft rolls it out to your PC, then read our guide to how to get it right now. The feature update should be the fastest to install yet, because it carries out far more work in the background.

