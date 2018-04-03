Windows 10 hits 'dramatic' market share drop as Windows 7 use increases

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Windows 10 market share hit 33.21% in March 2018, down from 34.6% in February 2018, a drop of 1.39%. — NetMarketShare, 2018

In March 2018, Windows 7 gained 1.74% market share from the month before, rising from 41.69% to 43.43%. — NetMarketShare, 2018

Among web users, Windows 10 saw a "dramatic" drop in market share in March 2018, dropping from 34.6% in February 2018 down to 33.21%, according to a NetMarketShare report released Monday.

NetMarketShare releases these statistics monthly. And although a 1.39% dip may seem trivial, NetMarketShare said in the report that it is actually "a rather dramatic drop."

Conversely, Windows 7 market share seemed to increase as Windows 10 share dropped. In the same month, Windows 7 share grew by 1.74%, moving from 41.69% to 43.43%, the report said.

SEE: Securing Windows policy (Tech Pro Research)

The report did note that outgoing Windows chief Terry Myerson claimed Windows 10 was nearing 700 million active users. That number is up from 600 million in November 2017, as reported by Ars Technica at the time, which is growth data that likely wasn't captured yet by NetMarketShare, the report said.

For browser use, Microsoft Edge dropped from 4.44% to 4.39% from February to March 2018, the report said. Internet Explorer use jumped from 11.66% to 13.49% in the same time frame, though.

The numbers may be due to seasonal use patterns, and could even out over the next few months, the report noted. The impending launch of the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update could bolster adoption and market share even further.

As reported by Techrepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome, in February 2018, Windows 10 accounted for 48% of the Microsoft OS install base, Windows 8 accounted for 13%, and Windows 7 made up 39%. Those numbers are different from the year prior, but they also lead to speculation about the true install base of Windows.

As noted by MSPowerUser, this means the actual installed base for all versions of Windows could be lower than once thought. MSPowerUser estimated a total of 1.33 billion Windows users—a drop from the former figure of 1.5 billion users.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see