Windows 10 May 2020 update: The most important new features

The latest Windows 10 update, version 2004, is now generally available and packed with new features for IT pros, administrators, and professional users.

The Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 update, version 2004, is now available, and the update brings a lot of new features as well as the standard set of patches and fixes. We've known what's coming in Windows 10 2004 for quite some time—it has been complete and available to testers since December 2019, so if you've been using the update (previously known as 20H1), you've already had a taste of what's available. But now that it's officially available, it's time to take a look at the features available in the May 2020 update to Windows 10.

Note: You may not see the Windows 10 May 2020 update on your PC if you follow Microsoft's steps to install it. This is because Microsoft is phasing the update in slowly and keeping it from being installed on machines that may have compatibility issues. If you don't see the update, try again later.

Windows 10 May 2020 update: What's new for professional users

There are a lot of new features that professional Windows users will be excited about in the Windows 10 May 2020 update. Some features that will help increase productivity include the following:

Pairing Bluetooth devices can now be done in the notifications window instead of having to go to Settings;

Virtual desktops can now be named, so you're no longer stuck with "Desktop 1" and "Desktop 2";

Memory usage in Microsoft Edge has been reduced by up to 27%;

The Calculator app has been updated, including a new "always on top" option;

Notepad has been given a complete makeover;

The Your Phone app has been updated to add missing functionality to PCs powered by ARM chips;

New accessibility features have been added, including improved Narrator functionality, drag-and-drop in Eye Control, and improved typing experiences for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Windows 10 May 2020 update: What's new for IT pros

End users aren't the only ones getting quality-of-life improvements in the latest Windows 10 update--the IT community is getting even more out of Windows 10 2004. Here are some of the IT-related highlights in the latest update.

Delivery Optimization is getting several boosts, including new PowerShell cmdlets that add the ability to see real-time P2P statistics, get a quick summary of Delivery Optimization logs, and a verbose logging command. 2004 also adds improved throttling controls to distinguish between fore- and background throttling, and automatic cloud congestion detection.

Microsoft claims that feature update downtime for end users has been reduced to a single reboot in many cases, which it said will reduce downtime to just 16 minutes, down from 80 minutes in Windows 10 version 1703.

A cloud recovery option has also been added that will allow Windows 10 to download files directly from the cloud, which Microsoft said will increase reliability and shorten recovery times.

The massive rise in remote work due to COVID-19 means a lot of computer deployments have been more difficult, but changes to Windows Autopilot should make remote provisioning easier. IT can now configure user-driven Hybrid Azure AD join with VPN support as well as configure language settings to allow users to skip setup steps for locale, keyboard, etc.

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is getting several enhancements, including WSL2, a new version that lets ELF64 binaries run in WSL and adds support for ARM64 devices. WSL apps can also now be connected to from the local host, and new global configuration options can be set locally for each WSL distro.

The Windows 10 sandbox is getting new features as well, including microphone support, full screen mode, and configuration file support.

Read the full list of Win 10 2004 updates for IT pros on Microsoft's website.

