Windows 10 October 2018 Update: What you need to know

The next major feature update to Windows 10, the October 2018 Update, is now available.

The upgrade offers a variety of new features and tweaks aimed at home users and businesses.

Key additions include a cloud clipboard that provides a history of copied and clipped content across different devices and new Storage Sense options for automatically clearing hard drive space. Meanwhile, IT pros get a simpler interface for controlling system security and various command line and Windows Subsystem for Linux improvements.

To see a full round-up of what's on offer check out our guide to the top new features and our walkthrough of the notable changes aimed at businesses and IT admins.

SEE: Windows 10 power tips: Secret shortcuts to your favorite settings (Tech Pro Research)

While the update is available from today, it won't start arriving via Windows Update until October 9th, and even then may take a long time to arrive on your PC due to the phased nature of the rollout.

If you can't wait to receive the update, then check out our guide to getting the Windows 10 October 2018 Update straight away.

Not everyone is a fan of Windows 10's frequent updates, which over the years have triggered show-stopping bugs on some PCs. Microsoft says it is now using a machine-learning system that considers aspects such as driver and anti-virus compatibility before rolling out the update, and that updates in general should be smaller and less painful.

However, if you're still not keen on receiving the update, read our tutorial on how to put it off for as long as possible, whether you're a home user or a business.

Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic

Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Subscribe to our Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Read more about the Windows 10 October 2018 Update