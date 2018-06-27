Windows 10 update broken Google Chrome? Microsoft releases new fix

If you've been struggling to get Chrome to work on Windows 10 then help may be at hand.

Microsoft's latest round of patches for the OS resolves an issue that was stopping Chrome from working on some Windows 10 devices.

The fix should resolve issues with all versions of Chrome following build 67.0.3396.79, which was released in early June.

It is not the first time that Windows 10 has clashed with the popular Google browser. After Microsoft introduced a bundle of new features to Windows 10 with the April 2018 Update, a number of users complained about frozen screens and other issues.

These latest patches for Windows 10, bundled under the update KB4284848, are for machines that have applied the April 2018 Update and are running build 1803.

Other problems that have been fixed include resolving issues with the Video Settings HDR streaming calibration slider and solving compatibility issues with some live TV streaming content providers and Media Center-generated content.

The App-V virtualization platform should also no longer slow "many actions in Windows 10" and Remote Desktop gets new fixes for connection and UI issues.

Users accessing files or programs from a folder shared using the SMBv1 protocol will no longer receive the error message 'An invalid argument was supplied'.

The Edge browser will also no longer seize up when downloading certain fonts and overall performance is improved on laptops with hybrid graphics adapters, such as the Surface Book 2.

Other issues addressed in this update include:

An issue in which SmartHeap didn't work with UCRT.

An issue that causes Appmonitor to stop working at logoff if the Settingstoragepath is set incorrectly.

An issue that causes Appmonitor to stop working at logoff, and user settings are not saved.

An issue where client applications running in a container image don't conform to the dynamic port range.

An issue where the DNS server might stop working when using DNS Query Resolution Policies with a Not Equal (NE) condition.

An issue with T1 and T2 custom values after configuring DHCP failover.

An issue that may cause Microsoft Edge to stop working when it initializes the download of a font from a malformed, not RFC compliant, URL.

An issue where some users may receive an error when accessing files or running programs from a shared folder using the SMBv1 protocol. The error is 'An invalid argument was supplied'.

An issue that causes Task Scheduler tasks configured with an S4U logon to fail with the error: 'ERROR_NO_SUCH_LOGON_SESSION/STATUS_NO_TRUST_SAM_ACCOUNT'.

