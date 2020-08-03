Windows 10: Microsoft fixes these annoying issues as it expands version 2004 rollout

Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2020 update caused a variety of issues for users, which the software giant is now fixing.

Microsoft is expanding the rollout of Windows 10 version 2004 while issuing fixes for a handful of blockers that had been stalling the latest updates.

Issues reported by users caused Microsoft to place blockers - or "compatibility holds" - on some Windows 10 devices for version 2004 (the May 2020 update), with users still reporting problems after receiving subsequent updates.

Amongst these included Windows 10 devices running certain Realtek drivers being unable to connect to multiple Bluetooth devices, as well as compatibility issues with systems running older Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and certain integrated Intel GPUs.

The update also created problems for users trying to connect to the internet using LTE modems after downloading the May 2020 update. The subsequent Windows 10 KB4560960 and KB4557957 updates rolled out in June 2020 introduced new problems, with users reporting that they were unable to connect to network printers. This appeared to affect printers from several popular suppliers, including Canon, HP and Ricoh, causing some to flag up print spooler errors while others found themselves unable to save files as PDFs.

Microsoft says that these issues have been resolved or mitigated in its KB4568831 update, released on July 31st, though a few blockers remain. Modem connectivity issues appear to have been addressed, as have the issue that was preventing some applications from printing to network printers. Compatibility holds on devices with drivers from Nvidia, Intel and Realtek are due to be release in mid-August.

The news comes as Microsoft is expanding the roll-out of Windows 10 version 2004 and Windows Server, version 2004. Earlier this month the company said: "We are now starting a new phase in our rollout. Using the machine learning-based (ML-based) training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 2004 that are approaching end of service.

"We will continue to train our machine learning through all phases to intelligently rollout new versions of Windows 10 and deliver a smooth update experience"

Issues that remain under investigation include:

Issues updating or starting up devices when aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present

Devices with apps or drivers using certain versions of aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys might have issues updating or starting. Microsoft is working on a resolution and estimate a solution will be available in mid-August.

Dragging with the mouse in some apps might cause issues for some IME users

Users of the Microsoft IME for Chinese and Japanese might receive an error or the app might stop responding or close.

Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers

Devices with affected Conexant ISST audio drivers might receive an error or have issues with Windows 10, version 2004 (May 2020 update). Microsoft and Synaptics are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers

Devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen. Microsoft and Synaptics are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

