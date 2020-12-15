Working from home: It's all in the space

In this new series, Jack Wallen offers up quick tips for those new to working from home. In this tip, he talks about the importance of a dedicated office space.

Hello, TechRepublic, Jack Wallen here with a new series that will deliver to you quick tips for working from home. This first tip is probably one of the most important pieces of advice I ever give to anyone making the transition from a regular office environment to a home office.

When you put together your home office, be it permanent or temporary, it's important that you have a dedicated space for work. Don't opt to work in the living room, the dining room, or your bedroom. Instead, find a room that can serve one purpose--your office.

By doing this, you'll find the transition easier because you'll feel a certain level of familiarity in your environment. Having a dedicated office also avoids all of the distractions that come with working from home. You can close your door and everyone knows not to disturb you. If you place your office in neutral territory, you'll be fair game throughout the day.

Plus, when you're discussing sensitive company information on a conference call, you won't have to worry about your family or friends hearing something they shouldn't.

