Add the Outlook Today view to the Quick Access Toolbar

Outlook Today is a great access tool. It displays the week's tasks and calendar. Keeping Outlook Today in view isn't particular intuitive, however. Here's how you can help. You need to show users how to access it so they can start working with it.

Perhaps the quickest way to view Outlook Today is to click the account name in the Navigation Pane. That might be the user's email account name or it might their PST file (Outlook Data File). They can check off completed tasks and quickly view appointments for the week. They can modify tasks and appointment items, bypassing the Navigation Pane and the respective windows. They can also see if they have any new email messages, without actually checking their Inbox. Outlook Today offers an easy way to stay on track, throughout the day.

Occasionally, the Navigation Pane isn't readily available, which can happen when users are working in a custom view or have closed the Navigation Pane to free up a little space. When this happens, you'll want users to have a quick alternative, so consider adding Outlook Today to each user's Quick Access Toolbar (QAT). This task is so easy that users can do it themselves, once you show them how:

From the QAT dropdown, choose More Commands. From the Choose Commands From dropdown, select Commands Not In The Ribbon. Select Outlook Today. Click Add to move Outlook Today to the Customize Quick Access Toolbar list. Click OK and Outlook will add the Outlook Today icon to the QAT. Simply click it to see Outlook Today anytime.

In Outlook 2007 and 2003, you can add Outlook Today to any menu or toolbar, as follows:

Right-click any toolbar and select Customize. Click the Commands tab. In the Categories list, select Advanced. Drag Outlook Today from the Commands list to the menu bar or any toolbar. Click OK.

It's a small change, but one users will probably appreciate.