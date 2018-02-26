Search

" instead of @

By Breezer85
Hi people,

I've got a very frustrating problem with one of my users! Everytime they want to do @ they get ". Easy I hear you say!

Here's the situation, user is part of the same domain as everyone else and has a roaming profile COPIED from a working user with the same config!

What i've tried:
Locally set the language to English UK - Fine
Checked all GPO settings - Fine
Checked BIOS setting - Fine

When I logon to the machine with my login it's perfectly fine.

Here's what i'm thinking, got to be a setting somewhere in the roaming profile messed up!

Using Windows Server 2003 with XP clients.

Thanks!

EDIT: Just realised i've posted in the wrong part, so we can leave those comments out!

" instead of @

by Fregeus

That occurs if the client has either a French keyboard setting or has remapped the keys to his English keyboard.

Check for both and I'm sure you will find your answer.

wierd

by ---TK---

you could try remapping their keyboard, http://vlaurie.com/computers2/Articles/remap-keyboard.htm download it, set everything to default. But then again ctrl+2 is a hotkey... You could look into Hotkey commander, 15 day free trial, or $15.00. http://download.cnet.com/Hotkey-Commander/3000-2084_4-10872999.html

Best of luck, sounds annoying!

Sorted!

by Breezer85

Hey people, managed to sort my plight! Ended up allowing the user access to control panel, chage keyboard settings then took control panel away!

