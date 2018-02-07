Why did we go to war?

Because we could
Why - Because the USA is the badest kid on the block and we could ...
You get all other stories - from GWB wanted to make more money from his Oil stock - to WMD and Saddam was a Murder - But none of that is true - they are all lies ...
We did it because we wanted to - just because we could - just cause we is the badest MFer on the block and wanted to show the world - we aint taken nothing from none of them no Mo...
Yea - We be Big - Bad - and Need laid ...
Dude I don't care how BAD you need to get laid, the rest of your post is pure crap and you know it, why even bother?
Do you have a sense of Humor or are you just an Arse
Do you know humor when you read it or are you just the biggest Arse Hole I've seen my entire life.... God Oz you need mental help - Nan-dude just end-it and give us all a F'en break from your stupid lines...
Yes he is a self proclaimed arse
How dare you call Oz an arse hole?? He is much worse than that. Stop misleading the public, get your facts straight.
Exactly
Hey Jim, like you said, can't you take a little humour once in a while.
My post was a spin on your title, chill the hel out.
And be careful with your friend Garion, he's like a bad dose, scrub it well man.
A treatise on Arseholes
Hands up anyone who thinks they could survive without an arsehole???
Lets face it, your intestines would back up pretty quick without one. Farting just wouldn't be the same. Which other muscle in your body has the capacity to oscillate as rapidly in times of danger?
Whether or not Oz is an arsehole is a side issue. He oftentimes 'proclaims' to be an arsehole, many people accuse him of being an arsehole. I myself take it as a compliment in certain contexts when I am accused of being an arsehole. If God wanted to give the world an enema, he'd stick the tube in Benidorm...
The arsehole is a much used, highly necessary and vastly under-rated organ. Do not dismiss arseholes so lightly. Look after your arsehole and it will reward you with many years of reliable service. Politicians only have two major organs...their mouth and their arsehole, and these are often regarded as interchangeable. In fact, on the newest generation of politico, they are even seen as 'hot-swappable'.
Arseholes of the world unite! The world can't live without them and anyone who thinks they can is talking out of their ******!!
Guru was that a deliberate spelling mistake?
The last word was it meant to be ****** or Wrecked-him?
Col
Nice guy for an arsehole
Well I have always been stright up with people since I was a wee lad.
"I am a nice guy...for an arsehole."
Some people say I'm too nice, or that I am always the nice guy (yes other people actually know me)I am quick to correct them though. As far as arseholes go, I am a nice one, that's enough credit for me. That also alows me to accept 'nice arse' comments well too, "Why yes, I am a nice arse!".
~LoL~
Yep. Heard a story once where all the parts of the body got into a big bet about who was the most important. In the end, even the brain eventually gave up after the ****** refused to work! I guess that we need to re-think which part is really in charge! ~LoL~
Grin
I seem to spend a lot of time with my head up my ******** just ask my wife.
-duck
Why did we go to war?
So far no WMDs have been found, and even Bush is this close of admitting that there weren?t any. Yes, we did find Saddam Hussein, but it was probably the most expensive manhunt in history. Also, do you think that if we would of done this differently, we would of got Osama Bin Laden instead? As for the possible link of Iraq with terrorism, the 9/11 commission says there weren?t any, but Bush says that there was simply because there was. He provides no feasible evidence or even a clear explanation for his claims. Even if there was, does that mean that we should invade every single country in the world with suspected links to terrorism?
What about 9/11 itself, do you think it could have been prevented? Do you think we would be safer if we spent more on intelligence than in the military? By the way, what do you think is the Muslim world?s impression of the US so far? What do you think is the rest of the world?s impression of the US so far?
