Benchmarking Your Cloud Maturity - A Framework for Best Practices

Once up and running in the cloud, enterprises typically face a set of common challenges: loss of control, staying ahead of security risks, and climbing cloud bills. Some of the most significant challenges organizations face are getting their people and processes to adapt to a faster-paced cloud-centric world.

Based on best practices among successful cloud strategies, this whitepaper lays out a framework for benchmarking your organization’s cloud maturity and provides recommendations for aligning and optimizing cloud financial management, operations, and security and compliance.