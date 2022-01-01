Cloud Migration And App Modernization: Complements Of A Successful Cloud-Native Strategy

Enterprises that are moving core applications into the cloud want to make quick progress. Migrating existing virtual machine-based workloads into the cloud is one way to accomplish this. Migration sets the foundation for your cloud modernization strategy, but it is only a starting point. To get full benefits from public clouds, teams will need to modernize their applications and containerize applications they’ve already migrated.IBM commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a study around cloud migration and modernization efforts — where companies are today, what challenges they are facing, and what they need to do to succeed in the future.