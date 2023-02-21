Cyber-resiliency Maturity in Data Storage (German)
As the scale and volume of cyberattacks continues to rise, application environments become more dispersed, which increases businesses’ risk of exposure to these attacks.
As a result, cyber resiliency must be an essential requirement for any business.
Given the ever-increasing threat to data and IT servers, businesses must invest in cyber-resiliency strategies to reduce operational risk. New research from ESG, however, finds that cyber-resiliency investments are even more valuable than previously thought: In addition to minimizing risk, they improve a business’s ability to innovate.
Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®