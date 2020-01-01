Frost and Sullivan: Best Practices for Hybrid IT - Tips for Midsized Businesses

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Organizations of all sizes and industries have struggled to implement a hybrid IT environment that can meet their most critical needs, without disrupting business. The challenge is especially acute for midsized firms whose limited IT resources are facing pressure to adopt a never-ending torrent of technology innovations. In an effort to create a hybrid IT environment, many organizations end up with multiple siloed infrastructure deployment options that consume increasing amounts of management time, effort and budget, while never quite meeting business needs.