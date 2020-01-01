Frost and Sullivan: Best Practices for Hybrid IT - Tips for Midsized Businesses

Download Now
Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Topic: Cloud
Format: PDF
Organizations of all sizes and industries have struggled to implement a hybrid IT environment that can meet their most critical needs, without disrupting business. The challenge is especially acute for midsized firms whose limited IT resources are facing pressure to adopt a never-ending torrent of technology innovations. In an effort to create a hybrid IT environment, many organizations end up with multiple siloed infrastructure deployment options that consume increasing amounts of management time, effort and budget, while never quite meeting business needs.
Download Now

    Find By Topic