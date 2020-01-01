Manufacturing Success Within the Cloud

Traditional manufacturing ERP software solutions often involve
painful and time-consuming implementations. As a consequence, many manufacturers go
years without upgrades and going without the latest features and functions to run their businesses.
Discover how Plex can game-change NVMe flash storage to achieve unprecedented scalability and performance to meet
manufacturers’ needs and improve response time.
