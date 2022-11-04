Migrating Workloads to the Alternative Cloud
Alternative cloud providers offer enterprises a legitimate alternative to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with comparable, and often better, performance at a more attractive price. But there’s a potential challenge that cannot go unmentioned: Once you decide that an alternative cloud provider is the right choice, how do you approach migration?
As a leading alternative cloud provider, Linode has developed three ways to migrate your website, data, and apps.