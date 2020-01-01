Open Banking platform strategy

Financial services has seen more disruptive technologies introduced over the past three years than any other industry. To meet customer expectations for on-demand delivery, banks must look beyond digitizing existing services and establish open banking platforms for connected digital services.
Read this whitepaper to learn:
- Three strategic mindsets that drive digital transformation in banking.
- A four step strategy for building an Open Banking digital platform strategy with APIs.
- How one global top tier bank developed a digital platform to transcend disjointed customer experiences.