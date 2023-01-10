SIRIS Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

SIRIS is fundamentally different than traditional backup and recovery solutions. Utilizing a cloud-first approach, managed service providers (MSPs) can offer their clients an all-in-one solution that incorporates local backup and recovery with a secure, cloud-based repository and full disaster recovery in the cloud. All of this is administered from a multi-tenant cloud portal that allows MSPs to view, manage and recover client data from a single interface.

Simplicity is a guiding design principle for SIRIS. From deployment flexibility that spans a software-only implementation to hardened backup appliances, MSPs can implement the solution that fits their client’s requirements.

In this datasheet, you’ll learn how SIRIS cross-platform support enables MSPs to protect their client’s data anywhere it lives, from physical servers to virtual machines running Windows Server or Linux.