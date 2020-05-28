10 best summer gadgets: From high-tech camping stoves to motorized pool floats

There's plenty of handy tech to add a little spice to the dog days of summer. That said, we've scavenged the vast depths of the interwebs to bring you the top summer gadgets.

Summertime is right around the corner which means many of us will be spending more of our leisure time in the great outdoors. Over the next few months, many people will be hitting the trail and the open road for those quick day trips and refreshing extended weekend outings. Needless to say, there are boatloads of consumer tech to add a little flavor to the summer months. These handy summer gadgets aren't just for technophiles by any means. In fact, there are plenty of programmatic technological offerings to add a little convenience to the dog days of summer. From a techie take on the traditional camping stove to motorized personal pool floats here are some of the best summer gadgets to throw some green at right now.

JBL Charge 4 IMAGE: JBL A Bluetooth speaker is a must for most gatherings at this point, especially during the summer months. The JBL Charge 4 allows you to dish out the decibels with that latest summertime anthem without being tethered by charging cables and aux cords. As an added benefit, the JBL Charge 4 touts an IPX7 waterproof rating meaning the unit can take a splash from a poolside cannonball or even take an accidental dip in the pool without damaging the internal components. $140 at Amazon

GoPro HERO8 IMAGE: GoPro In the era of Instagram and TikTok, there's no denying the significance of video documentation. GoPro cameras are an increasingly popular way of capturing all of your summer outings. The company's HERO8 is one of the more rugged, waterproof models on the market. In fact, you can inadvertently drop the device into up to 33 feet of water without putting it on the fritz. The device also has more than a dozen voice commands for hands-free functionality for the selfie stick enthusiasts out there. $330 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite IMAGE: Amazon Poolside reading is one of the classic staples of summer vacation. Kindles have long been a favorite of bookworms on the move, however, the latest Kindle Paperwhite adds a twist on the standard design. The Paperwhite is IPX8 rated and is engineered to withstand a full submersion in up to two meters of water. The latest iteration is also noticeably more svelte than previous generations and weighs about 6.5 ounces depending on the configuration. The Paperwhite is available with up to 32 GB of internal storage to stockpile even more of your favorite reading materials. $250 at Amazon

GoTo 10k Portable Power Pack IMAGE: T-Mobile Portable power banks are a great way to ensure your electronic devices are always properly charged. However, not all backup power packs are equally portable. That said, the GoTo 10k is 1.5-inches thick, under 7-inches in length, and weighs 9.5 ounces total. This exceptionally compact design is ideal for stowing in a backpack or purse on the go. Dual USB-A ports enable multi-device charging at the same time. A LED indicator along the side illustrates the remaining charge for convenience and peace of mind between outlets. $40 at Amazon

Dyson Cool Me IMAGE: Dyson Those extended heatwaves are definitely one of the biggest drawbacks of the summer months, especially for households without adequate cooling systems. In recent years, Dyson has become synonymous with quality engineering and airflow technology, and the Dyson Cool Me is one of the more versatile fans out there. The unique design includes a fully adjustable dome to direct airflow allowing you to precisely focus the mechanical breeze on a particular location rather than simply billowing sheets of air across a room. Due to the low-profile design, the model easily fits on a bedside table for precision airflow above the sheets as you sleep. The Dyson Cool Me also comes with a built-in HEPA filter to help purify the air, removing particulates down to 0.3 microns as it runs. That's one cool operator. $300 at Amazon

BioLite Campstove 2 IMAGE: Amazon As anyone who has ever used a traditional camping stove knows all too well, the high center of gravity adds a layer of difficulty and stress to the culinary task. Fortunately, this BioLite model includes a pair of extendable aluminum legs to support the stove during use. This lowers the center of gravity and reduces the risk of mistakes during meal prep. The unit also captures heat expelled during cooking and uses a thermoelectric generator to convert this energy into electricity. This converted electricity is stored in an internal battery pack. Users can also connect and recharge their electronic devices via the USB port connected to this thermoelectric generator system and battery pack. $150 at Amazon

Looftlighter Original Electric Fire Starter IMAGE: Amazon A 21st-century camping stove is one thing, however, some people still prefer the taste and art of good old-fashioned grilling. One of the least enjoyable tasks of standard grilling is getting the charcoal, briquettes, or wood up to temp. While igniter fluid can help expedite the process, some grilling purists prefer to avoid these accelerants to eliminate the risk of incorporating unwanted flavors to the grilling environment. That said, the Looftlighter Original Electric Fire Starter uses neither fire nor lighter fluid to light the charcoal briquettes. Instead, the model uses superheated air to initiate combustion. In less than one minute, the device can emit superheated air up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. There's also a bottle opener built into the design making this firestarter more than a one-trick pony. $90 at Amazon

Geneinno S2 IMAGE: Geneinno While a personal underwater propulsion system may not make complete pragmatic sense for most consumers, that doesn't mean there isn't a market for it. Regardless, the Geneinno S2 is designed to give swimmers a helpful boost in a host of environments ranging from snorkeling to idling about the hotel pool. The unit has two speed settings allowing swimmers to coast as leisurely or briskly as they please. The estimated top speed is just a touch under 3 mph with a runtime of about 45 minutes per charge. $405 at Amazon

Worx WR153 Landroid IMAGE: WORX Over the years, we've slowly begun to allocate more burdensome tasks to a full spectrum of increasingly agile robotic appliances. Now, there are even fleets of impressive bots capable of manicuring our lawns and the Worx WR153 Landroid is one of the more popular models on the market. The Landroid is registered for lawns up to half of an acre and scheduled control settings allow people to clip as frequently as they wish. Once the battery is nearly depleted, the unit automatically returns to its docking station when it needs a little extra juice. The anti-collision system automatically avoids obstacles in its path and it's also possible to add boundary wires to prevent the unit from venturing into dangerous territory. The Landroid is engineered to handle slopes up to 20 degrees, so the unit should be able to navigate yards with moderately rolling terrain. $1,500 at Amazon