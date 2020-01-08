10 gadgets business pros can't live without

Not all gadgets at CES 2020 are weird and wacky. Here are 10 products sure to make professionals' lives easier.

With more than 4,400 exhibiting vendors and 170,000 attendees from around the world, CES 2020 is a monster of a tech conference. Companies with booths on the show floor do what they can to stand out amongst the crowd, presenting weird and wacky gadgets to create the ultimate shock factor.

However, not all products featured at CES 2020 are considered strange. Many newly released gadgets have practical and brilliant use cases for the average business professional.

Here are some of the best gadgets presented at CES 2020 for those in the working world.

Top 10 must-have gadgets for business pros

1. Razer Sila 5G Home Router

While Razer isn't a typical name you hear in the router world, it is no stranger to gaming hardware. Toward the end of 2018, Razer released its first wireless mesh gaming router, the Sila; but, with 5G hype enveloping CES 2020, Razer unveiled its Sila 5G Home Router concept.

The high-speed networking device is geared toward gamers, touting low latency during stationary and mobile gameplay with Razer's FasTrack engine, according to a press release. However, the router isn't reserved for gaming. It's built-in rechargeable battery allows for a mobile 5G hotspot, which could be useful for traveling business professionals (or business professional who like to game while traveling).

2. OtterBox antimicrobial screens

For the germaphobes out there, OtterBox and Corning introduced its antimicrobial screen protector. With phones attached to us like appendages, surely our devices hoard some bacteria, especially when traveling via airplanes, taxis, and other public transportation.

OtterBox's new screen protector has EPA-registered antimicrobial technology-infused glass. The screens claim to kill 99.9% of surface bacteria, CNET reported, which could really come in handy after many meet and greets at tech conferences.

3. Pow Audio's Biz speaker

The Biz is a magnetic, water-resistant speaker that is made for both teleconferencing and entertainment uses. Offering a 360-degree microphone, dual drivers, automatic echo cancellation, and noise suppression, audio can be both received and played out of the mountable speaker, according to a press release.

Since Biz is magnetic, the speaker can attach to metal surfaces, but it also comes with a Universal Mount for easy carrying and placement. The gadget is great for remote workers, or for a boardroom table, as the release stated.

4. Trova Go portable safe

Trova Go is a gadget to help keep your other gadgets safe. The portable, lightweight safe can wirelessly connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and opens via biometrics or passcode. With the Trova smartphone app, business travelers are alerted whenever the safe is opened and can see where the safe was last used.

5. PopPower wireless charger

From the beloved PopSocket brand comes a new wireless charging pad, built to comfortably fit a phone with a PopSocket.

PopSockets are collapsable grips attached to the back of smartphones; while they are useful—and fun to play with—they do pose a problem when trying to use a wireless charger. Even when collapsed, Popsockets don't lay flush with the phone, causing smartphones to be propped up too far from regular wireless charging pads.

The PopPower charger has a circle cut out of the middle, where a phone's PopSocket can fit, allowing the phone to lie flat on the charging station. Regular smartphone users and business professionals no longer have to choose between their PopSocket or wireless charger.

6. Jabra Elite Active 75t

The latest Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds from Jabra were released at CES 2020. Compared to the previous model, the 75t is 22% smaller in size, has an increased IP rating, single button for headset controls, and USB-C port for charging rather than microUSB, reported ZDNet.

Intended for fitness junkies, the Elite Active 75t could also prove useful for traveling business professionals, with its more than seven hour battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case. The earbuds could be great for long flights, all day conferences, and more.

7. Fitterlab's Fitterdesk

The Fitterdesk series from Fitterlab is an ergonomically friendly smart working desk. Controlled completely by smartphone app, professionals can track their standing and sitting durations, as well as calories burnt in real time. It also has sit and stand reminders that users can program, according to the product site. The desk is currently only available in Singapore.

8. Heatbox self-heating lunch box

The newest lunch box from Heatbox will keep your lunch warm throughout the work day. Heatbox is a self-heating lunch box operated via smartphone app. The lightweight lunch box is leak proof and rechargeable, with three "heat ups" sustained per charge, according to the product site. Not only will food taste fresh, but users will also reduce plastic waste.

9. AI-powered LCD sun visor

Also debuted at CES 2020, the Bosch Virtual Visor presents a smart, flip-down, transparent LCD screen to block the sun and glare from drivers.

Ideal for those with a daily work commute, the Virtual Visor's driver-facing RGB camera tracks the sun shining on the driver's face, using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify facial features and track shadows.

The algorithm then tracks where the driver's eyes are, specifically providing shade to portions of the Virtual Visor in real time and preserving the driver's vision, while still maintaining 90% transparency at all times, reported CNET.

10. Lenovo Thinksmart

Last, but not least, is a gadget tailored for remote working. Lenovo's ThinkSmart View allows mobile workers to make Microsoft Teams audio and video calls from anywhere, even in public spaces.

Powered by the Qualcomm APQ8053 system-on-chip, the display allows users to start a meeting with just one touch and pair it with a Bluetooth headset. The device is equipped with a physical camera shutter and device lock by PIN for added security, according to the press release.

