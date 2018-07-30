Software

10 more PowerShell cmdlets you can use instead of CMD commands

Learning PowerShell from scratch may seem daunting, but if you have a solid understanding of CMD, migrating your skill set over to the newer management framework might be simpler than you think.

By | July 30, 2018, 6:23 AM PST

seventyfouristock-849181820.jpg

Image: iStock/SeventyFour

The Windows command line, preceded by DOS in pre-Vista versions of Windows, still holds a lot of power for seasoned IT professionals. It can be leveraged to run scripted deployments, make changes to system settings, and basically make the system (or group of systems) behave exactly the way you want them to with minimal effort.

More about Windows

It's the epitome of working smarter, not harder. And while CMD still exists in even the newest versions of Windows clients and servers, it is superseded by Microsoft's PowerShell (PS) management framework. Even though the underlying premise remains the same, PS implements scripted changes differently, with immense power over everything a system can do.

In a previous article, we introduced 10 cmdlets to help make the transition from CMD to PowerShell. This time around, we'll look at another batch of cmdlets that will help you learn how to manage devices with PS and move your existing scripts to the modern framework, which has been made open source and cross-platform with Linux and macOS.

SEE: Windows administrator's PowerShell script kit (Tech Pro Research)

1. List all commands

CMD: help

PS: Get-Command

2. Clear the screen

CMD: cls

PS: Clear

3. Copy a file (or directory)

CMD: copy "source file/directory" "destination file/directory"

PS: Copy-Item "path/to/file/directory" -Destination "path/to/directory"

4. Delete a file

CMD: del "path/to/file"

PS: Remove-Item "path/to/file"

*Note: PowerShell cmdlet will also delete folders, not just files.

5. Remove a directory

CMD: rmdir "path/to/directory"

PS: Remove-Item path/to/directory"

SEE: IT pro's guide to saving time with PowerShell (free TechRepublic PDF)

6. Map network drives

CMD: net use Drive_letter "path/to/shared/folder"

PS: New-PSDrive -Name "Drive_Letter" -PSProvider "FileSystem" -Root "path/to/shared/directory"

7. Get running processes

CMD: tasklist

PS: Get-Process

8. Start/stop services

CMD: net start (or stop) "service name"

PS: Start-Service -Name "service name"

*Note: In PS, using "Stop-Service" will stop the desired service.

9. Get (or Set) ACLs for file/folder permissions

CMD: cacls "file or folder name" or cacls /E /P user:perm

PS: Get-ACL "path/to/file/directory" or Set-ACL -Path "path/to/file/directory"

10. Compare two files or directories

CMD: comp "path/to/file1" "path/to/file2"

PS: Compare-Object -ReferenceObject "path/to/file" -DifferenceObject "path/to/file"

Also read...

Other tips for transitioning to PS?

What cmdlets have you started using to simplify command-line tasks? Share your experiences and suggestions with fellow TechRepublic members.

Related Topics:

Microsoft Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility

About Jesus Vigo

Jesus Vigo is a Network Administrator by day and owner of Mac|Jesus, LLC, specializing in Mac and Windows integration and providing solutions to small- and medium-size businesses. He brings 19 years of experience and multiple certifications from seve...

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox