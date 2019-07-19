10 most popular programming languages: Rise of Typescript

The popularity of JavaScript has led Typescript to become a more popular coding language, according to RedMonk.

The worst programming languages to learn in 2019 Codementor lists the struggling languages that may not be worth your time.

For only the second time in five years, a different programming language broke into RedMonk's ranking of most popular programming languages: TypeScript experienced an upward surge, placing 10th on the list this past month.

The last time this happened was one quarter in 2018 when Swift came in at no. 10 on the list, since dropping to no. 11 this past month. In its rankings, RedMonk combines programming language rankings from GitHub and Stack Overflow in an effort to reflect both code and discussion.

SEE: How to build a successful developer career (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

TypeScript only broke through to no. 26 on the list three years ago, RedMonk industry analyst Stephen O'Grady noted in a blog post about the findings. It surged to no. 12 last quarter, and has now broken through the the top 10 for the first time, passing both Objective-C and Apple's Swift. The rise of TypeScript is likely due to the popularity of JavaScript, combined with the optional safety offered by TypeScript, O'Grady wrote.

"It will be interesting to see if it can sustain this rank, or if like Swift before it, this is a temporary gain," O'Grady wrote in the post. "Either way, TypeScript is a language that many are betting on moving forward."

The rest of the top 10 remained fairly static, with the only other change in recent months being C++ rising one spot, to tie with C#.

Here are the 10 most popular programming languages as of June 2019, according to RedMonk:

1. JavaScript

2. Java

3. Python

4. PHP

5. C++ (tie)

5. C# (tie)

7. CSS

8. Ruby

9. C

10. TypeScript

Further down on the list were Swift at no. 11, Objective-C at no. 12, and Scala at no. 13.

For more, check out How to become a developer: A cheat sheet on TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see