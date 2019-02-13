10 tech companies where employees most fear being laid off

An increasing number of tech employees have anxiety about being laid off, according to a Blind survey released Tuesday. This fear is so prevalent that Blind, an anonymous community app for the working world, created an entire channel where tech workers could discuss the topic.

The survey asked a simple yes or no question: Are you worried about layoffs at your current company? Out of 8,230 respondents, 36% responded that yes, they were worried.

SEE: IT Training Policy (Tech Pro Research)

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have boosted tech jobs, creating more jobs for people to interpret and develop AI. The unemployment rate for the job market as a whole dropped to 3.7% in January, indicating people aren't having issues getting hired.

However, the influx of Millenials and Gen Zers into the workforce could lead to fears that older workers will be displaced, as they may be less familiar with newer technological practices.

Here are the top 10 companies where employees most fear being laid off, and the percent of employees who said they were afraid:

Tesla Motors (77.22%) eBay (71.88%) Snapchat (71.25%) SAP (66.28%) VMware (65.77%) Oath/Verizon Media (61.11%) Cisco (50.51%) PayPal (49.48%) Intel Corporation (48.21%) NVIDIA (36.96%)

It's no surprise that Tesla tops the list, as the company faced numerous production issues last year due to automating too quickly.

To learn how to make yourself more skilled and valuable in the workforce, check out this TechRepublic article.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Nearly 36% of employees fear being laid off, regardless of the low unemployment rate. — Blind, 2019

Tesla (77%), eBay, (72%), and Snapchat (71%) have the most employees afraid of layoffs. — Blind, 2019

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see