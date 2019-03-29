10 technologies that will impact higher education the most this year

Technology is now integral to the learning process for students and professionals. Here are the 10 technologies predicted have the biggest impact on higher ed in 2019.

How AI will revolutionize education Shazam co-founder Dhiraj Mukherjee on the coming shift to lifelong learning in an interview at The Economist's Innovation Summit 2018.

Between online learning and interactive digital classrooms, technology is completely shifting how students are being taught and gaining knowledge. Not only does this technology affect students, but also professionals undergoing corporate trainings or looking for ways to upskill, according to a recent Gartner report.

"Institutions looking to thrive in the expanding education ecosystem must leverage technology early on that enables them to become more innovative," Glenda Morgan, senior research director at Gartner, said in a press release.

The report identified the following 10 strategic technologies predicted to have the biggest impact on higher education this year:

1. Next-generation security and risk management

Between global compliance regulations, evolving Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and more, higher education institutions must prepare for increasingly sophisticated security threats, the report found.

2. Artificial intelligence (AI) conversational interfaces

This technology has exploded in higher education within the past year, the report found, as it is able to interpret the wants of the user through the user's spoken or written language. AI conversational interfaces boosts efficiency and user satisfaction, the report added.

3. Smart campus

Smart campuses are digital or physical spaces in which humans and smart devices are able to freely interact. While these environments are in their earlier stages, they are expected to continue evolving, the report found.

4. Predictive analytics

Predictive analytics are valuable in education because they can give students insight into the demand for certain courses, as well as detect the likelihood of students failing or dropping out, the report said.

5. Nudge tech

"The idea behind 'nudging' is for institutions to use data to impact behavior, like establishing good studying habits or making time for fitness in between classes," Morgan said in the release. "Above all, nudge tech is a concrete example of how to achieve personalization at scale, which is becoming a key competitive advantage in an increasingly global and digital education ecosystem."

6. Digital credentialing tech

Digital credentials are a crucial technology for eliminating fraud and protecting user information, a tool that will prove incredibly useful at higher education institutions during recruitment and admissions processes, the report found.

7. Hybrid integration platforms

Universities and other educational institutions are adopting more and more cloud-based business applications, the report said, resulting in a hybrid spread of cloud systems. These platforms are able to centralize customer relationship manager (CRM) systems and learning management systems (LMS) into a more integrated process, the report added.

8. Career software

"Historically, career software was found in the career offices in professional schools, such as business or engineering, but we are seeing institutions explore the option of deploying a single enterprise level career-focused tool," Morgan added in the release.

9. Student cross-life cycle CRM

CRMs are integral to a student's holistic educational journey, the report found. Moving through all phases of education, students are able to have a centralized outlook into their entire educational path.

10. Wireless presentation technologies

An obviously useful tool for students, this tech allows users to easily project materials from a computer or mobile device onto a different screen via Wi-Fi, the report said. This tech is extremely useful as more institutions adopt bring your own device (BYOD) policies.

