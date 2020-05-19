Top 10 universities that produce the most staff for global tech firms

Thousands of students at these schools go on to work at tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, and Google, SHL found.

SHL released a report on Monday identifying the top US universities that graduate the most employees at large global tech companies.

The research covered the background of more than 800,000 graduates to determine which universities produced the most talent for major tech companies, and what university major companies tended to hire from most.

Using LinkedIn, SHL calculated the number of graduates from each institution working at 15 of the world's largest tech companies. The companies included Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Dell Technologies, IBM, Intel, HP, Facebook, Nvidia, Oracle, Adobe, Amazon, Samsung, Nintendo, and Sony.

The top US 10 universities producing tech staff

The report identified the following universities as having the most graduates become employees at major tech companies, along with the number of employees.



University of Washington (16,786 employees) University of California--Berkeley (13,260 employees) Stanford University (12,973 employees) University of Texas--Austin (11,049 employees) University of Southern California (9,071 employees) Arizona State University--Tempe (8,320 employees) Carnegie Mellon University (8,274 employees) Georgia Institute of Technology (7,961 employees) University of California--Los Angeles (7,829 employees) University of Illinois--Urbana-Champaign (7,671 employees)

The University of Washington blew away the competition with the most students becoming employees at major tech organizations. When looking at the breakdown by tech company, Washington graduates were the most popular choice for staff at Amazon and Microsoft.

At Silicon Valley-based companies such as Apple, Facebook and Google, however, Stanford grads appeared to be the most common.

Amazon employee makeup

University of Washington (5,202 employees) University of Southern California (1,893 employees) Arizona State University--Tempe (1,711 employees) Georgia Institute of Technology (1,502 employees) University of California--Berkeley (1,489 employees)

Apple employee makeup

Stanford University (1,939 employees) University of California--Berkeley (1,749 employees) University of Texas--Austin (1,247 employees) University of Southern California (1,053 employees) University of California--Los Angeles (947 employees)

Facebook employee makeup

University of California--Berkeley (1,559 employees) Stanford University (1,475 employees) Carnegie Mellon University (935 employees) University of Washington (908 employees) University of California--Los Angeles (876 employees)

Google employee makeup

Stanford University (3,934 employees) University of California--Berkeley (3,765 employees) Carnegie Mellon University (2,357 employees) University of California--Los Angeles (1,843 employees) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1,708 employees)

Microsoft employees makeup

University of Washington (6,399 employees) Washington State University (1,114 employees) Georgia Institute of Technology (1,051 employees) University of Illinois--Urbana-Champaign (999 employees) Carnegie Mellon University (916 employees)

