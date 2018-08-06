13 remote jobs you can land without a bachelor's degree

Remote work has exploded in recent years, as a widespread workforce allows companies to find skilled talent across geographic areas. While having a college degree is a big help in landing a fully-remote position, job seekers don't necessarily have to be a graduate to fill many positions, according to a recent report from FlexJobs.

This is particularly the case for tech jobs, past research has found: Some 75% of tech recruiters and hiring managers said they've hired a great candidate from a non-traditional background, according to a recent report from HackerRank. Since more than 70% of developers are at least partially self-taught, vetting candidates only by having a computer science degree means you are missing out on millions of skilled workers, the report noted.

Qualifications such as experienced, specialized skills, non-degree certifications, and problem-solving skills can matter more to hiring managers than degrees for some positions, FlexJobs found. Strong communication and foreign language skills can also be a major advantage to job seekers.

Employers in professions including IT, design, sales, marketing, and healthcare often have openings for jobs that do not require a college degree to qualify, the report noted.

Here are 13 fully-remote jobs that do not require a bachelor's degree, as found on Remote.co, according to the report:

Average salary: $53,181

An instinct for spotting "breakout campaigns" and two to five years in advocacy, communications, or a related campaign field are top requirements.

Average salary: $34,507

Candidates with a proven track record of professional transcription skills who can meet a 99% accuracy rate will qualify for this remote position.

Average salary: $56,232

The successful candidate for this remote position will have at least five years of experience as a project manager and top-notch communication skills.

Average salary: $43,085

The customer account specialist will help customers via inbound calls or chat, identify client needs, achieve upselling goals, and diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues.

Average salary: $58,201

Solid programming skills and at least three years of experience are top priorities for this work-from-home job.

Average salary: $49,864

The "must-haves" for this full-time remote job include experience in UX technologies, great communication skills, and past remote work experience.

Average salary: $50,978

The employer emphasizes three to five years in a related field, a persuasive personality, and a desire to succeed in sales for this remote opportunity.

Average salary: $50,444

A minimum of four years working in internal marketing organizations or ad agencies is a top requirement to qualify for this fast-paced remote job.

Average salary: $37,436

Using 1+ years of experience in a front line customer service role, the onboarding concierge will provide support and direction during the onboarding process for new hires.

Average salary: $43,702

As a podcaster, you'll need up-to-date, reliable audio and video recording equipment and experience in any number of fields like technology, entrepreneurship, and online marketing.

Average salary: $42,986

The sales development rep will qualify and distribute monthly inbound sales leads, track an inbound web forms queue, and re-engage lapsed leads. Position requires an entry-level understanding of financial markets.

Average salary: $86,555

To qualify for this remote position, you'll need a portfolio demonstrating your prior work and experience with a variety of programming technologies.

Average salary: $53,993

At minimum, you'll need five to seven years of nonprofit work experience, proven ability to meet revenue targets, and demonstrated communications skills to perform this remote branding/marketing job.

