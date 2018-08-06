13 remote jobs you can land without a bachelor's degree

Remote work has exploded in recent years, as a widespread workforce allows companies to find skilled talent across geographic areas. While having a college degree is a big help in landing a fully-remote position, job seekers don't necessarily have to be a graduate to fill many positions, according to a recent report from FlexJobs.
This is particularly the case for tech jobs, past research has found: Some 75% of tech recruiters and hiring managers said they've hired a great candidate from a non-traditional background, according to a recent report from HackerRank. Since more than 70% of developers are at least partially self-taught, vetting candidates only by having a computer science degree means you are missing out on millions of skilled workers, the report noted.
Qualifications such as experienced, specialized skills, non-degree certifications, and problem-solving skills can matter more to hiring managers than degrees for some positions, FlexJobs found. Strong communication and foreign language skills can also be a major advantage to job seekers.
Employers in professions including IT, design, sales, marketing, and healthcare often have openings for jobs that do not require a college degree to qualify, the report noted.
Here are 13 fully-remote jobs that do not require a bachelor's degree, as found on Remote.co, according to the report:
1. Associate campaign director
Average salary: $53,181
An instinct for spotting "breakout campaigns" and two to five years in advocacy, communications, or a related campaign field are top requirements.
2. Business transcriptionist
Average salary: $34,507
Candidates with a proven track record of professional transcription skills who can meet a 99% accuracy rate will qualify for this remote position.
3. Content project manager
Average salary: $56,232
The successful candidate for this remote position will have at least five years of experience as a project manager and top-notch communication skills.
4. Customer account specialist
Average salary: $43,085
The customer account specialist will help customers via inbound calls or chat, identify client needs, achieve upselling goals, and diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues.
5. Full stack web developer
Average salary: $58,201
Solid programming skills and at least three years of experience are top priorities for this work-from-home job.
6. HTML/CSS specialist
Average salary: $49,864
The "must-haves" for this full-time remote job include experience in UX technologies, great communication skills, and past remote work experience.
7. Inside sales/Account executive
Average salary: $50,978
The employer emphasizes three to five years in a related field, a persuasive personality, and a desire to succeed in sales for this remote opportunity.
8. Marketing communications designer
Average salary: $50,444
A minimum of four years working in internal marketing organizations or ad agencies is a top requirement to qualify for this fast-paced remote job.
9. Onboarding concierge
Average salary: $37,436
Using 1+ years of experience in a front line customer service role, the onboarding concierge will provide support and direction during the onboarding process for new hires.
10. Podcaster
Average salary: $43,702
As a podcaster, you'll need up-to-date, reliable audio and video recording equipment and experience in any number of fields like technology, entrepreneurship, and online marketing.
11. Sales development representative
Average salary: $42,986
The sales development rep will qualify and distribute monthly inbound sales leads, track an inbound web forms queue, and re-engage lapsed leads. Position requires an entry-level understanding of financial markets.
12. Senior website developer
Average salary: $86,555
To qualify for this remote position, you'll need a portfolio demonstrating your prior work and experience with a variety of programming technologies.
13. Walk manager
Average salary: $53,993
At minimum, you'll need five to seven years of nonprofit work experience, proven ability to meet revenue targets, and demonstrated communications skills to perform this remote branding/marketing job.
