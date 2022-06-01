Flexjobs identifies top companies for working from home as well as the red flags executives should be aware of for a toxic work environment.

With many businesses–and employees by extension–still dealing with the fallout of the Great Resignation, many companies have started to offer remote work as a default option for those looking to change or find a job. FlexJobs, a job search site, compiled a list of 17 companies that are known for their outstanding company culture, but also offer remote employment as an option for new prospective employees.

The companies with both remote work and solid culture

FlexJobs compiled the list by comparing Comparably’s Best Global Company Culture 2022 list to the FlexJobs database and identifying the top 20 large companies with a great corporate culture. The job search site found that 62% of polled employees were quitting their roles due to a toxic company culture, it had become a major priority for the workforce in addition to the ability to work remotely.

The list of companies with an excellent culture and remote work opportunities is as follows:

Google HubSpot Elsevier RingCentral Experian Adobe TaskUs ADP UiPath DXC Technology Sitel Group Medallia Vista Guidewire Calix Everbridge Sage

While some in the tech business would love to work for Google, this may not always be feasible. Luckily, the openings at these companies range from responsibilities of talent acquisition to finance and even healthcare as a role. A study from May 2022 found that many employees are tired of having an imbalance between work and family, and that 60% of employees would quit their current job if a position with a remote opportunity arose.

SEE: Hiring kit: Data scientist (TechRepublic Premium)

Identifying toxic work environments

On a similar note, FlexJobs additionally shared red flags to be aware of when it comes to identifying noxious workplaces. A large number of these warning signals are due to lack of consistent communication from executives along with unfair or unbalanced policies for different employees.

Hybrid and remote work policies are unclear

Only entry- or mid-level employees are remote or hybrid

Communication tools are not streamlined

Celebrations only happen in the office

Remote and hybrid employees are always out of the loop

Meetings are only held when it’s convenient for in-person staff

Important information is not easily accessible

The career path for remote or hybrid employees is unclear

The company doesn’t provide the right tools for remote or hybrid employees

The remote or hybrid work policy is all talk

Employees still hold a great deal of power due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the layoffs that occurred, as well as the Great Resignation. This has left many businesses scrambling to fill positions that have been open for some time now, so it is important that job seekers’ basic requirements for a role align with what a company is offering and the opportunities that are offered.

For businesses, it is more important than ever to communicate with employees on what their personal needs and wants are if they are to retain a contingent of their workforce. Ignoring the red flags listed above could be the difference between having a successful working environment and one that prospective employees actively avoid.