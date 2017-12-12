Search

CXO

18 new IT jobs created by Bitcoin and blockchain

Searches for jobs mentioning blockchain, Bitcoin, or cryptocurrency jumped more than 1,000% in the past two years, according to Indeed.

By | December 12, 2017, 4:00 AM PST

As bitcoin and blockchain are poised to revolutionize many businesses, employers and job candidates alike are investigating how cryptocurrency-related positions could be of use to their business.

Searches for jobs mentioning blockchain, bitcoin, or cryptocurrency jumped more than 1,000% since November 2015, according to new data from job search site Indeed.

More for CXOs

Job postings on Indeed specifically mentioning blockchain, bitcoin, or cryptocurrency in their search also increased by 621% in that time.

"While the number of opportunities and searches are still quite small, Indeed data shows that companies are increasingly seeking experts to focus on this new technology - and job seekers have been quick to react," said Terence Chiu, vice president of product at Indeed. "It remains to be seen whether the rapid growth in this field will continue and it's worth noting that these are specialized roles that can be hard to fill. However, it's certainly a field worth watching in the near future as both job seekers and employers seize the opportunity."

SEE: What is blockchain? Understanding the technology and the revolution (free PDF)

Here are 18 jobs that currently mention blockchain, bitcoin, or cryptocurrency, posted on Indeed:

  1. Senior software engineer, cryptocurrency
  2. Cryptocurrency Analyst
  3. Cryptocurrency Developer
  4. DevOps Engineer- Bitcoin Enthusiast
  5. Analyst (Cryptocurrency)
  6. Cryptocurrency Trader
  7. Project Manager - CryptoCurrency
  8. Product Manager - Cryptocurrency
  9. Certified Cryptocurrency Specialist Positions - Direct Sales
  10. Cryptocurrency Mining Technician
  11. COO (Cryptocurrency)
  12. Direct Sales Associate - Cryptocurrency
  13. Systems Engineer (Trading Cryptocurrency)
  14. Data Scientist (Cryptocurrency)
  15. Cloud Engineer with Bitcoin protocol / Blockchain
  16. Bitcoin Full-Stack Developer
  17. Cryptocurrency Mining Lead
  18. Cryptocurrency Research Analyst (Internship)

SEE: Executive's guide to implementing blockchain technology (ZDNet)

Using Indeed Prime, the site was able to see what employers have been searching for and contacting candidates with bitcoin or blockchain skills. These included the following companies:

  • Allstate
  • Capital One
  • Deloitte
  • ESPN
  • Electronic Arts
  • Evernote
  • GEICO
  • Instacart
  • JP Morgan Chase
  • Match.com
  • Philips
  • Priceline
  • Pure Storage
  • Thumbtack
  • Twilio
  • Uber
  • eBay

It remains to be seen exactly how blockchain and cryptocurrencies will impact the enterprise, but experts say the technologies are poised to disrupt industries including finance, shipping, and law.

istock-879524202.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/Ivan-balvan

Also see

Related Topics:

Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox