18 new IT jobs created by Bitcoin and blockchain

As bitcoin and blockchain are poised to revolutionize many businesses, employers and job candidates alike are investigating how cryptocurrency-related positions could be of use to their business.

Searches for jobs mentioning blockchain, bitcoin, or cryptocurrency jumped more than 1,000% since November 2015, according to new data from job search site Indeed.

Job postings on Indeed specifically mentioning blockchain, bitcoin, or cryptocurrency in their search also increased by 621% in that time.

"While the number of opportunities and searches are still quite small, Indeed data shows that companies are increasingly seeking experts to focus on this new technology - and job seekers have been quick to react," said Terence Chiu, vice president of product at Indeed. "It remains to be seen whether the rapid growth in this field will continue and it's worth noting that these are specialized roles that can be hard to fill. However, it's certainly a field worth watching in the near future as both job seekers and employers seize the opportunity."

Here are 18 jobs that currently mention blockchain, bitcoin, or cryptocurrency, posted on Indeed:

Senior software engineer, cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Analyst Cryptocurrency Developer DevOps Engineer- Bitcoin Enthusiast Analyst (Cryptocurrency) Cryptocurrency Trader Project Manager - CryptoCurrency Product Manager - Cryptocurrency Certified Cryptocurrency Specialist Positions - Direct Sales Cryptocurrency Mining Technician COO (Cryptocurrency) Direct Sales Associate - Cryptocurrency Systems Engineer (Trading Cryptocurrency) Data Scientist (Cryptocurrency) Cloud Engineer with Bitcoin protocol / Blockchain Bitcoin Full-Stack Developer Cryptocurrency Mining Lead Cryptocurrency Research Analyst (Internship)

Using Indeed Prime, the site was able to see what employers have been searching for and contacting candidates with bitcoin or blockchain skills. These included the following companies:

Allstate

Capital One

Deloitte

ESPN

Electronic Arts

Evernote

GEICO

Instacart

JP Morgan Chase

Match.com

Philips

Priceline

Pure Storage

Thumbtack

Twilio

Uber

eBay

It remains to be seen exactly how blockchain and cryptocurrencies will impact the enterprise, but experts say the technologies are poised to disrupt industries including finance, shipping, and law.

