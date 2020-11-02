2020 gift guide: The best streaming services for holiday giving

Help your family and friends make it through the winter in the Northern Hemisphere by giving a gift of a subscription to one of these entertainment or fitness services.

Digital subscriptions are the perfect gifts. A digital subscription can help a friend or family member stay fit or find new shows to watch as the colder weather keeps people indoors. There are options to give a gift for only a month or an entire year. All you need is a credit card and the recipient's email at your fingertips.

Check out these subscriptions that will give your family or friends the chance to try out new games on the Xbox or Playstation or enjoy a new audio book every month. For more gift ideas, check out this round up that covers golfers, Apple addicts, and kids .

Disney+ Image: Disney If you want to watch "The Mandalorian," you need Disney+. The service includes original content as well as all the Star Wars movies and Marvel movies as well as "The Simpsons" and all of the Pixar movies. Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" is on the service along with content from National Geographic. Subscribers can stream on four devices at once and download content to watch later. You can buy just Disney+ for $6.99/month or bundle Hulu and ESPN+ with it for $12.99/month. $6 at Disney+

Shudder Image: TerroVesalainen/Getty/iStock If you have a horror fan on your gift list, this is the perfect present. This subscription service includes horror, thriller, and suspense movies as well as TV shows, podcasts, and live streaming events. There is a collection of Vincent Price movies, all of the "Halloween" franchise, and lots of movies you've never seen before. Subscriptions are monthly and you can cancel at any time. $4 at Shudder

PlayStation Now Image: LuzaStudios/Getty/iStock This subscription gives you access to more than 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games in the PlayStation 4 and PC. Subscribers can download the games to the console or stream them. Subscribers need a PlayStation Network account, and a DualShock 3 or 4 controller. Membership options include $10/month, $25 for three months, or $60 for a year. $10 at PlayStation

Xbox Game Pass Image: LuzaStudiosGetty/iStock This includes unlimited access to more than 100 games on console, PC, or both. There are several tiers: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99, which includes the gaming social network Xbox Live Gold and the Xbox Game Pass. Those two services can be purchased separately for $9.99 a month each. The Xbox Game Pass for PC is available on Windows 10 after downloading the Xbox beta app from Microsoft Store. $15 at Microsoft

Apple Fitness+ This new offering combines a library of workouts and a connection to the Apple Watch. Data from your watch will show up on the screen as you go through the workout. When you close a ring, it animates to celebrate your accomplishments. This subscription is $9.99 per month or $79.99/year. Current Apple Watch owners get one month free and the subscription can be shared with five other family members. If an Apple Watch is on your gift list, you'll get Fitness+ free for three months. $9 at Apple

EverybodyFights Image: MonkeyBusinessImages/Getty/iStock If you'd like to take out your some of your frustrations and get a workout in at the same time, check out EverybodyFights. George "Monk" Foreman III started this gym as an in-person gym but it now offers online classes. There are live classes daily as well as over 500 hours of fitness content from trainers, boxers, and coaches. A related app lets you track your workouts and compete with friends. You can customize your training camp and equipment is optional. EverybodyFights offers a 30-day free trial. and monthly memberships after that. $29 at EverybodyFights

Alo Moves Image: JacoBlund/Getty/iStock This fitness service has a little bit of everything from yoga to fitness to meditation. It's a good choice for yogis who want to branch out to other fitness disciplines or for a person who is a regular at the gym who wants to improve flexibility. The workouts are categorized by difficulty and intensity. There is also a skills section that has step-by-step instructions about how to do inversions, backbends, and arm balances. There is a 14-day trial and a monthly as well as a yearlong membership for $199. $20 at Alo Moves